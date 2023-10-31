5 Must See Arena Tours to Catch Before They Wrap Up

There isn’t anything like seeing your favorite band or artist in an arena. Surrounded by tens of thousands of like-minded fans cheering for the same swelling choruses, the same heartfelt messages from your favorite artist on stage, the same solos on hit songs. It’s easy to feel the energy.

While we love intimate shows, too, it’s the arena tours that get our nervous system all atwitter. As a result, we wanted to share five big arena tours that are still going in 2023 that we feel any fans who can see them just plain should.

So, without further ado, let’s get to the shows.

1. KISS

While the theatrical, pyrotechnic, face-painting party rock band KISS has seemingly been on their final End of the Road Tour for years, there are still some chances to see the band in 2023 before it (maybe?) concludes at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 2. For a preview of the show, fans can see a recent show from Cincinnati below.

2. Jonas Brothers

The trio of brothers known as the Jonas Brothers are currently on tour bringing their brand of rock and harmony to thousands of fans each gig. The group, which released its latest LP in 2023, The Album, has a number of gigs slated for arenas on their current trek, which concludes in Brooklyn at the Barclay’s Center on December 9. For a preview of that show, check the full concert below.

3. Lauryn Hill

One of the greatest rappers of all time, Lauryn Hill, is currently on tour, performing songs from her band the Fugees, and from her iconic solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Though she has a reputation for missing gigs or showing up late, her tour, for the most part this year, has earned positive reviews. And given her reclusive nature, this may be the last time that Hill will be traveling from stadium to stadium to perform for fans for many years.

4. Guns N’ Roses

This year, iconic hard-rocking band Guns N’ Roses has been on tour, playing live for thousands upon thousands of fans in arenas all over North America. In Seattle, for example, the group played Climate Pledge Arena and brought Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready on stage. But the group only has three more arena shows slated for 2023, so get to them while you still can. Check out the group playing with Dave Grohl on tour.

5. The 1975

The British-born rockers The 1975 are currently on an arena tour, which spans the remainder of 2023 and goes well into the spring of next year. Fans can check out what their current live show looks like below. After the tour, the band may be going on hiatus for some time.

