Doja Cat Announces Fall Tour with Ice Spice and Doechii

Doja Cat’s next album First Of All is right around the corner, alleged to be her first-ever rap-focused LP. Before releasing it, though, Doja revealed that she’ll be hitting the road to promote the project.

On Friday (June 23), the 27-year-old uploaded her tour poster to Instagram, confirming that The Scarlet Tour will fellow female hip-hop icons Ice Spice and Doechii.

Named for the alter ego she introduces with First Of All, Doja’s The Scarlet Tour will begin on Halloween in San Fransisco and end on December 13 in Chicago, consisting of 24 dates in total. Registration for tickets lasts until Sunday and can be accessed on her website.

This news comes a week after Doja dropped “Attention,” the lead single for her impending album. Living up to her hip-hop forecasts, “Attention” sees her fire off angsty lyrics directed at her haters.

When Doja made the announcement Friday, Ice Spice shared her excitement about being on The Scarlet Tour, which comes during a huge year for the blossoming New York emcee.

“(I’m) sooo excited to join my 1st tour (with) @DojaCat,” she tweeted.

The Scarlet Tour Dates:

Oct. 31 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

Nov. 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

Nov. 3 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

Nov. 5 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

Nov. 6 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

Nov. 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

Nov. 10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

Nov. 13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

Nov. 15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

Nov. 16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

Nov. 19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

Nov. 21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #

Nov. 24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

Nov. 26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

Nov. 27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

Nov. 29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

Nov. 30 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

Dec. 2 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

Dec. 4 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

Dec. 7 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

Dec. 8 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

Dec. 10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

Dec. 11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

Dec. 13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

* with Doechii

# with Ice Spice

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE