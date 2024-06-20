4 Upcoming Tours You Need to See Before the End of 2024

The latter half of 2024 promises a whole host of cant-miss live shows. From rock legends teaming up to burgeoning pop acts graduating to arenas, check out four tours you need to see before the end of the year, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Journey and Def Leppard’s The Summer Stadium Tour

Journey and Def Leppard’s collaborative tour is a can’t-miss opportunity to see not only two rock greats in a co-headlining slot, but also two stellar opening acts that are legendary in their own right. When else will you be able to see Journey, Def Leppard, Heart, and Cheap Trick in one place again? Needless to say, this is a must for rock fans in the U.S. Find more information on the tour, HERE.

2. Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour

Switching gears to the pop scene, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour is sure to pull in massive crowds. Carpenter’s star has been steadily rising over the last year. So much so that she’s graduated to arena tours. If you want the opportunity to hear “Espresso” or “Please Please Please” live, find ticket information, HERE.

3. Eagles at The Sphere

The Eagles are taking over The Sphere starting in September. Getting tickets to one of their many dates in Las Vegas not only allows you to hear some iconic rock songs in person, but also experience the larger-than-life visuals The Sphere has to offer. Find more information on tickets, HERE.

4. Kacey Musgraves’ The Deeper Well Tour

Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well Tour is coming to the U.S. starting in July. Musgraves’ latest album, Deeper Well, sees her strip back her production in favor of hard-hitting lyrics and memorable melodies. Having seen her album release show, we can say from experience that hearing this album live promotes a whole new appreciation for the work. Find ticket information, HERE.

(Courtesy of Live Nation/Sphere Las Vegas)