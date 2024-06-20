The Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Song The Band Refused to Play Live Since They Barely Knew It

When Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers released their seventh album, Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough), it opened with a song co-written by Petty, guitarist Mike Campbell, and Traveling Wilburys bandmate Bob Dylan, “Jammin’ Me,” which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks charts and No. 18 on the Hot 100. Lower down on the tracklist was another song that would barely get played live except for a few shows by the late ’80s.



“How Many More Days” would barely be performed live since its release on the band’s 1987 album with the exception of 11 dates on the band’s Strange Behaviors Tour, including once at the Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California on July 29 and again in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, on August 8, September 12, in Hampton, Virginia in 1989, and presumably the last time in Oakland, California on March 6, 1990.



“That was ad-libbed quickly, and not a bad song,” said Petty of the penultimate track, pieced together on the spot for the album and performed live. “Our wardrobe girl, Linda, she always requests that one. And we always laugh because we know damn well we’re not gonna play it. We never do it. We don’t know it. Just that she thinks we would know it is hysterical.”

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 7 Songs You Didn’t Know Tom Petty Wrote for Other Artists]

Written by Petty, “How Many More Days” could have very well been the sequel to the band’s 1981 hit “The Waiting“—one of the most difficult songs he ever wrote—and the agony of anticipation, of finding the right love.

There is something little darling

That I want you to know

Honey I love you, yeah I need you

Every night, everyday goes so slow

How many more days?

I want to see you again



Yes, I remember you smiling

I remember you feeling mighty fine

I remember your kiss, I remember your touch

I can’t get you out of my mind

Little girl, how many more days?

I need to see you again

How long will that take?

I want to see you again



Oh babe can’t you see? I’ll be honest with you

Please don’t lie babe, please don’t smile

Please don’t play around with this heart of mine

Can’t you see?

It’s something I want babe

It’s more than that, it’s something I need

Oh little darling please be truthful, please

Be faithful, please come now to me

Oh baby, I need to see you again

Chugging through Campbell’s solos, Belmont Tench’s piercing piano, and Petty’s improvised lyrics, “How Many Days” is the jam song that could have been. Though overlooked by Petty and the Heartbreakers, it remains a buried gem from the band’s late-’80s stretch.

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images