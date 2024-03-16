Live Review: Kacey Musgraves Brings ‘Deeper Well’ to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Kacey Musgraves‘ Deeper Well sees the singer find a more sustainable life source. Gone are the days of “wake and bake,” falling in love with the wrong people, and giving energy to the wrong things. It’s the sonic equivalent of letting your shoulders go slack and shaking out tension that you didn’t even know you were holding.

Her previous album, Star-Crossed, was the opposite in many ways. Musgraves had a few names to take and a few records to set straight. She was justified in her search for closure. Now having gone through the stages of relationship grief and found new footing, Musgraves’ takes a long-awaited, refreshing deep breath in and out on Deeper Well.

The album was shared on March 15–much to the excitement of her fans. To celebrate the record’s drop, Musgraves took to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to play through Deeper Well for the first time. Unsurprisingly the show was as soothing as the record itself.

From rainbow-filtered lighting to atmosphere-building nature sounds, there was something very earthy and grounded about Musgraves’ album release show. The promotion for the album alone lets you know that Musgraves’ has been reconnecting with the earth. There is a cohesiveness to this era of Musgraves’ career that feels both like a satisfying evolution and the perfect space for the Texas native to create in.

Musgraves played through the 14-track album in its entirety at the historic venue, with the addition of a couple of surprises. Many of the songs brought Musgraves to tears. “This is the first time we’ve played these songs for anyone,” Musgraves said while letting the crowd take over for her on “Too Good to be True.”

Her emotion is not surprising. Deeper Well sees Musgraves lean into her vulnerabilities in a very secure way. While Golden Hour saw Musgraves fall head first into love with her rose-colored glasses very much intact, this album sees her falling again, but she’s got a firm foot on the ground this time.

Present throughout the show was Musgraves’ smoother-than-silk vocals. “Heaven Is” was a highlight of the night. The Irish Trad-inspired song’s stripped-down production allowed Musgraves’ voice to shine.

During the encore, Musgraves revealed her surprise: Noah Kahan. The pair played their duet, “She Calls Me Back.” One of the most celebratory moments of the night, the crowd was more than appreciative of Kahan’s surprise appearance.

As Musgraves heads out on a larger tour in support of this album, we can attest to the strength of Deeper Well in a live setting. Despite its laid-back feel, the album is more than enticing on stage.

