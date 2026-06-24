4 Vocalists Whose Potent Pipes Helped Define Yacht Rock

Many music fans associate Yacht Rock with the smooth grooves laid down by extremely dexterous instrumentalists. But don’t give short shrift to the vocalists who have brought something a little extra to the musical foundations of the genre.

We’re highlighting four vocalists who have done brilliant work within this very loosely categorized style of music. See if you agree with our choices.

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Michael McDonald

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The standard against which all other Yacht Rock singers are measured, Michael McDonald’s vocals can be found on so many of the genre’s most iconic songs. That’s not surprising when you consider how many outlets he had to make that happen. There’s his solo stuff, of course. He transformed The Doobie Brothers in his musical image. And McDonald’s status as a guest vocalist is pretty much impeccable, thanks to appearances with Steely Dan, Christopher Cross, and many more. Blessed with a unique voice to start, McDonald knows just when to lay back and when to uncork with the full force of his howl. Everybody else is playing second.

David Pack

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Pack established his Yacht Rock credentials as a member of Ambrosia. The band boasted his elastic vocals out in front. But they could also supplement it with gorgeous harmonies. What stands out about Pack is his range, especially in terms of launching into his highest register. On hits like “How Much I Feel” and “Biggest Part Of Me”, he displayed his ability to take off into the stratosphere at any time. But he could also play it restrained and soulful if he wanted. For a real treat, check out the song “I Just Can’t Let Go” from his solo career. On that track, he’s joined by Michael McDonald and James Ingram in a masterful assemblage of voices.

Kenny Loggins

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Perhaps the best way to appreciate Loggins as a vocalist is to think about some of the songs where he was joined by other powerful singers. Think of “This Is It”, featuring Michael McDonald, of “Whenever I Call You ‘Friend’”, a duet with Stevie Nicks. Instead of lying back and letting those A-list voices carry the load, Loggins is going for the gusto right along with them. His versatility as a vocalist stands out. Early in his career, he handled folkier material with Jim Messina. When he went solo, he proved he could ride high amidst complex Yacht Rock arrangements. And then he progressed with the times and demonstrated his ability to handle bombastic movie songs in the 80s.

Daryl Hall

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Let’s make things clear up front with this entry on the list. Daryl Hall is not a big fan of the whole Yacht Rock scene. He feels that Hall & Oates music doesn’t quite fit what the genre is supposed to represent. From our perspective, however, enough people feel that the duo’s music is right in the Yacht Rock wheelhouse that we felt he deserved consideration. And there’s no doubt that Hall is a master on the microphone. His love of Motown singers instilled in him an excellent foundation in terms of what and what not to do with a song. And natural ability sets him apart. He demonstrates it in the way he can caress a ballad like “One On One”, and in the manner he attacks uptempo tracks like “You Make My Dreams”.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)