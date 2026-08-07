4 Rock Songs From 1997 That Every 90s Kid Can Still Sing Along With Today

The music of the 1990s has its very own distinct sound, even though there were several different styles that permeated the decade. Some of the best rock songs from the 1990s came out in 1997, including these four songs, which every 90s kid can likely still sing along with today.

“Fly” by Sugar Ray

Play video

Sugar Ray’s first No. 1 single, “Fly” is on their sophomore Floored album. Written by the band members, “Fly” spent eight weeks in the top spot on the charts.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Fly” says, “All around the world, statues crumble for me / Who knows how long I’ve loved you / Everywhere I go, people stop, and they see / Twenty-five years old, my mother, God rest her soul / I just wanna fly / Put your arms around me, baby / Put your arms around me, baby.”

Sugar Ray includes “Fly” twice on Floored, both with and without reggae artist Super Cat.

“Staring At The Sun” by U2

Play video

On U2’s Pop album is “Staring At The Sun”. Written by the band members, “Staring At The Sun” is one of several songs from Pop that were released to radio.

“Staring At The Sun” says, “I’m not the only one / Staring at the sun / Afraid of what you’d find / If you take a look inside / Not just deaf and dumb / I’m staring at the sun / Not the only one / Who’s happy to go blind.“

The year 1997 was a big one for U2. They also had hits with “Discothèque”, “Last Night On Earth”, “Please”, and “If God Will Send His Angels”, all out within that year.

“Pink” by Aerosmith

Play video

On Aerosmith’s Nine Lives album is “Pink”. The song was written by lead singer Steven Tyler, along with Richie Supa and Glen Ballard.

The slightly quirky song says, “Pink, it was love at first sight / Yeah, pink when I turn out the light / And pink gets me high as a kite / And I think everything is gonna be all right / No matter what we do tonight.”

“Pink” gave Aerosmith a Grammy for Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals. They also had another hit single from Nine Lives. “Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)” from Nine Lives was also a chart-topping single.

“Just Another Day” by John Mellencamp

Play video

Part of John Mellencamp’s Mr. Happy Go Lucky record is “Just Another Day”. Written by Mellencamp, “Just Another Day” remains a favorite among his fans. Although, surprisingly, it was not as big as some of his other hits when it was released.

“Just Another Day” says, “Bobie Doll tells me ‘live in the moment’ / Don’t get too far ahead – don’t live in the past / I blink my eyes and the moment is over / I guess another day has passed / But it’s just another day / It’s just another day / Watching girls on the street / Well, that’s alright with me / And it’s just another day.”

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images