5 Amazing Albums Released 40 Years Ago This Month in August 1985

With the MTV era in full swing, August 1985 stood at the epicenter of one of the most prolific time periods in pop music history. Thus, it probably won’t surprise you much to find out that some outstanding albums were released that month.

One of these albums was a big hit, a few others gathered copious critical acclaim, and a couple more fell a bit under the radar. What united them is that they still sound great today, 40 years after they were first released.

‘Scarecrow’ by John Mellencamp

Scarecrow proved that John Mellencamp could take a huge artistic leap forward and still grow his commercial brand. Mellencamp could still keep it simple and romance-based to court the pop charts on songs like “Lonely Ol’ Night”. And he threw the nostalgic a juicy bone with “R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60s Rock”). But this album is at its best when Mellencamp cuts a little deeper. “Rain On The Scarecrow” expertly detailed the struggles of American farmers, while “Small Town” deservedly became an instant anthem. All told, it’s the finest set of songs in his career.

‘Rum, Sodomy And The Lash’ by The Pogues

The first side of this classic melding of traditional Irish tones with punkish abandon is mostly given over to the songs of Shane McGowan. McGowan’s ability to veer from profane to profound from one moment to the next steps forward in ravers like “The Sick Bed Of Cuchulainn” and “A Pair Of Brown Eyes”. On the second side, The Pogues show off their interpretive skills. Yes, there are traditional numbers in there. But songs of more recent vintage, like Ewan MacColl’s “Dirty Old Town” and Eric Bogle’s “And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda”, hit home even harder.

‘The Rose Of England’ by Nick Lowe

Lowe couldn’t sustain his brief burst of commercial popularity from the late 70s and early 80s. That was mostly because he couldn’t care less about staying trendy, instead playing rockabilly and classic R&B grooves to back up his unerring songcraft. The title track of this underrated addition to his catalog combines a touch of pop sharpness with some telling anti-war sentiments. Lowe soars with catchy originals like “I Knew The Bride (When She Used To Rock & Roll)” and “(Hope To God) I’m Right”. And he does a solid for some buddies of his by delivering expert covers of John Hiatt’s “She Don’t Love Nobody” and Elvis Costello’s “Indoor Fireworks”.

‘Cost Fan Tutti Frutti’ by Squeeze

It’s mostly forgotten now because it was short-lived, but Squeeze actually broke up briefly in the early 80s. This was their comeback album. In the years they were gone, the genre known as sophisti-pop rose to prominence in Great Britain. Cosi Fan Tutti Frutti often seems like the band was consciously following that trend. Because the songwriting of Glenn Tilbrook (music) and Chris Difford (lyrics) was so sharp, the musical backdrop didn’t matter too much. The words and tunes could always carry the day. Highlights here include the gothic story song “Last Time Forever”, and “Hits Of The Year”, which captures a spy movie vibe.

‘No Lookin Back’ by Michael McDonald

McDonald’s second solo album features all the big names you might expect in terms of his collaborators. Yacht Rock buddies like Kenny Loggins and David Pack help out with the writing. And instrumental aces like Joe Walsh and Jeff Porcaro assist in guiding the sound. Meanwhile, McDonald offers the kind of smooth yet passionate vocals on which he built his legend. The title track comes on a bit spicier than you might expect. On the slow stuff, whether it’s heartfelt (“Our Love”) or heartbroken (“Lost In The Parade”), McDonald shines. No Lookin’ Back would be re-released a year later to include his movie-based hit single “Sweet Freedom”.

