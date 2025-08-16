Out of 3 These Musicians Who Have Passed On, Which Would You Have Liked To Have Dinner With?

We’ve all had this conversation before, and it likely transpired in some friend’s basement late at night, as that is seemingly where most hypothetical topics arise. Nonetheless, this hypothetical is the hypothetical of all hypotheticals, and that is: If you could bring back any musician from the dead to have dinner with, who would it be?

Now, the question is, of course, trivial in every sense of the word. Though that doesn’t make it any less fun to answer, nor any less overwhelming. Frankly, if it were possible, a whole other conversation would ensue. Regardless, to help narrow down the selection, we’re going to give you three names. And maybe by the next time you have this conversation, you’ll be the first to answer.

John Lennon

This is seemingly the go-to answer for old souls, and it’s a good answer, as bending John Lennon‘s ear over a meal and a drink would be priceless. Speculatively, John Lennon would educate you on world politics, peace, and the structure for potential prosperity. On the other hand, he could also give you a definitive guide to The Beatles’ rise and fall.

Needless to say, having dinner with arguably the most celebrated musician of all time would be a thrill, no matter what you talked about. Though, in the context of the common threads, the conversation could entail. John Lennon could tell you a whole lot about a whole lot, and for people of the older generation and those who identify with it, all their questions could potentially be answered.

Robert Johnson

Robert Johnson is the most storied blues musician of all time. Consequently, he is one of the most storied musicians of all time. Talking with Johnson seemingly might be similar to talking to a real-life literary character. His life, if you believe all of it to be true, is conducive to a storytelling time that puts any contemporary rock ‘n’ roll story to shame.

Johnson’s life was riddled with conspiracy, folkloric spirituality, and a type of color that is often lost and forgotten about in the modern world. Talking with Robert Johnson would not just give you an insight into who he was, but also what the world used to be, bruises and all.

Amy Winehouse

Sharing a meal and having a conversation with Amy Winehouse could go a lot of different ways. Though, seemingly, the heart of the conversation would be outlined by a cathartic vulnerability we humans only experience every so often. In other words, sitting down with Amy Winehouse could be like sitting down with an old friend whom you haven’t seen in years.

Would the conversation be sad and possibly difficult, potentially? Though if it were, you’d likely come out of it knowing something new about yourself. And on a less serious note, you could figure out how Amy Winehouse became one of the most legendary singers during her tragically short career.

Photo by Mark Holloway/Redferns