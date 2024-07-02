5 American Songs Written by Artists Not Born in the USA

When we think of popular patriotic and American-themed songs, unsurprisingly, a plethora of American artists are the first to come to mind: Tom Petty, John Mellencamp, “Party in the U.S.A.” singer Miley Cyrus, and so on. But just because someone wasn’t born here doesn’t mean they can’t write an enduring track about the States, as proven by these American songs written by artists who were not born in the U.S.A.

Are these tracks as overtly patriotic as “Proud to Be An American” or as anthemic as “God Bless America?” Technically not, but they’re certainly American enough to earn a spot on your Fourth of July party playlist this year.

“Kids in America” by Kim Wilde

Kim Wilde might’ve been born in West London, but her iconic pop track “Kids in America” perfectly captures the vibrant, hopeful energy of American youth. The song was an immediate smash hit following its January 1981 release, and it wasn’t just Americans who appreciated the song. “Kids in America” sold half a million copies in the U.K. alone, and it also fell into regular rotation on American television and radio.

“Rockin’ In The Free World” by Neil Young

Ever the supporter and critic of his second home, Canadian rocker Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World” has become an enduring American anthem synonymous with other red, white, and blue rockers like “American Girl” and “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” The song has also been at the center of controversy when Young, who gained U.S. citizenship in 2020, told a particular politician to stop using the track for his campaign rallies.

“American Boy” by Estelle

London-born Estelle’s “American Boy” became an overnight sensation following its March 2008 release, promising to be a flirty summer staple for years to come. Of course, it’s not all British. American musician John Legend wrote the track featuring American rapper Kanye West. “American Boy” is one of Estelle’s most successful tracks worldwide, garnering her a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. All these years later, it’s still the perfect summer barbecue playlist addition.

“American Woman” by The Guess Who

Sometimes, the mere mention of “America” is enough to win a spot on a bopping Fourth of July playlist, and Canadian rock band The Guess Who’s “American Woman” is a perfect example of that. While some have criticized the song as anti-American, frontman Burton Cummings later told The Toronto Star, “It had nothing to do with politics. When I said, ‘American woman, stay away from me,’ I really meant, ‘Canadian women, I prefer you.’ It was all a happy accident.”

“Young Americans” by David Bowie

Closing out our list of American songs written by artists not born in the U.S.A. is David Bowie’s “Young Americans.” David Bowie’s title track from his February 1975 release was a quintessentially American song delivered from an Englishman’s perspective. The song received great critical acclaim, with Rolling Stone’s Jon Landau calling it one of Bowie’s “classics, a bizarre mixture of social comment, run-on lyric style, English pop, and American soul.” Blender said of the track: “America is a bit like a teenager—brimming with energy and imagination, occasionally overstepping the mark, but always with a great sense of possibility. Bowie captured a big piece of that in “Young Americans.””

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images