Thunder Road: Watch Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Rock Out Rain-Soaked Show in Sunderland, U.K.

As Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band work their way across Europe on their current summer tour, a video montage of footage shot at the Boss and company’s recent rain-soaked concert in Sunderland, England, has been posted on Bruce’s Instagram page.

The video was shot by Bruce’s sister, veteran rock photographer Pam Springsteen. The clip begins with footage of Springsteen entering the stadium, then shows throngs of people clad in rain gear on the venue’s field waiting for the concert to start.

The scene then shifts to Bruce and various E Street Band members backstage rehearsing “Waitin’ on a Sunny Day,” a song from Springsteen’s 2002 album, The Rising.

Next up is a clip of A crew member trying to brush water off of the soaked stage before the show as Springsteen walks up a ramp. We then see Bruce huddling with the band before they hit the stage.

“Here we go,” Springsteen says. “We’re in Sunderland. Remember the man that brought you here. It’s raining out. Let’s go have a great time.”

That moment is followed by a bunch of brief clips of Bruce singing and interacting with the audience while the band plays “Waitin’ on a Sunny Day” and the rain continues to pour down. One segment shows Springsteen doing a little dance in a puddle on the stage. Another captures the Boss leading the crowd in a sing-along of the tune.

More About the Sunderland Show

The Sunderland concert took place at Stadium of Light on May 22. After this gig, it was announced that Springsteen was experiencing vocal issues, which led him and the band to postpone a series of four European concerts until 2025. Bruce and the E Street Band resumed their 2024 tour on June 12 in Madrid.

About Springsteen’s Upcoming Tour Plans

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s next concert is scheduled for July 5 in Hannover, Germany. The European trek is mapped out through a July 27 show at Wembley Stadium in London.

Later this summer, the Boss and his group will mount a second 2024 U.S. leg. That’s scheduled from an August 15 concert in Pittsburgh through a September 15 performance in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Springsteen and the E Street Band will close out the year with a fall Canadian trek that runs from an October 31 show in Montreal through a November 22 gig in Vancouver. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

The rescheduled European shows now will take place between late May and early July of 2025.

Tickets for Springsteen’s concerts are available for purchase via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

