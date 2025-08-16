5 Bands Who Thrived in the 80s with the Help of Outside Songwriters

The 80s stand as one of the most competitive eras ever in terms of artists trying to make an impact on the pop charts. It’s no wonder that some bands craved the winning formula of proven outside songwriters to stay in the game.

These five acts all enjoyed massive success in the second half of the decade. Some completely handed their singles over to outside writers, while others simply received a little assistance on their singles. In any case, they all thrived, shining a deserving light on songsmiths behind the scenes.

Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick had already proven on numerous occasions throughout their career that they knew how to craft an exquisite pop single. I mean, it doesn’t get much better than “Surrender”, does it? But as power pop fell out of favor in the middle of the 80s, the band decided to reach out to song doctors. The strategy worked brilliantly right off the bat, as “The Flame”, penned by Bob Mitchell and Nick Graham, gave the band their first-ever No. 1 pop hit in 1988. On the same album (Lap Of Luxury), Diane Warren, one of the few preeminent outside songwriters of the 80s and 90s, helped the band’s Rick Nielsen pen the minor hit “Ghost Town”.

Heart

Ann and/or Nancy Wilson were involved in writing 10 of the 11 songs on Heart’s 1983 album Passionworks. When the album performed worse than any in the band’s history, they decided to change course. Heart’s 1985 self-titled album found them on a new record label, surrounded by the cream of the crop of outside songwriters, including Holly Knight, Bernie Taupin, and Jim Vallance. Three Top 10 singles later, the band were at the very top of the album charts for the first time in their career. They continued in that vein for two more albums before the Wilson sisters once again took charge of the songwriting.

Chicago

Many of Chicago’s longtime members bristled at the direction of the group in the early 80s. That’s when bassist Peter Cetera teamed up with producer David Foster on a series of smash power ballads that left the band’s old horn-filled sound behind. When Cetera went solo, Chicago lost not just a lead singer, but also a key songwriter. They had several singers who could fill the gap, but they mostly looked to outside writers for their late 80s singles, which also happened to be power ballads. The hits kept coming, peaking with “Look Away”, penned by Dianne Warren and sung by Bill Champlin, at No. 1 in 1989.

Aerosmith

The first half of the 80s was pretty much a wash for Aerosmith, as they lost their musical way amidst internal squabbles and personal problems. After receiving a boost from their collaboration with Run DMC on “Walk This Way”, they determined to right the ship. Although Steven Tyler and Joe Perry often stayed involved in the writing process (and wrote classics like “Janie’s Got A Gun” without any outside help), big songwriting names like Desmond Child, Jim Vallance, and Holly Knight assisted on several big hits. And then Dianne Warren swooped in to deliver “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”, their lone No. 1.

Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi recorded his debut single “Runaway” with studio aces helping him out before he formed a band. Outside that song, the band’s first two albums did little in terms of crossover success. That’s when Bon Jovi and guitarist Richie Sambora hooked up with Desmond Child. Bon Jovi then went on an incredible hot streak. To be fair, several of the band’s biggest hits from this era were written by either Bon Jovi and Sambora (“Wanted Dead Or Alive”) or by Jon alone (“Bed Of Roses”). But Child’s help resulted in three No. 1 singles by the band, including the iconic “Livin’ On A Prayer”.

