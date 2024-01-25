5 Classic Rock Songs About Flying High

One of the beauties of music is its ability to bring fantasy to life. One can write a song about traveling back in time, about floating in outer space or about flying through the sky. And when you bring that fantasy to the rumble and rollicking genre of classic rock music, you’ve really got something.

Here below, we wanted to dive into five such songs. Five tracks that not only propel your heart but get your mind and imagination believing you could touch the clouds and head even higher. Indeed, these are five classic rock songs about flying.

1. “Learning To Fly,” Pink Floyd

From the British-born band Pink Floyd’s 1987 LP, A Momentary Lapse of Reason, this song hit No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 and, content-wise, the track is all about getting off the ground. The band uses the metaphor of flight (in pretty detailed ways) to talk about lifting off in a metaphysical sense. With big guitars and the group’s signature heady vibe, David Gilmour sings of rising up,

Into the distance, a ribbon of black

Stretched to the point of no turning back

A flight of fancy on a wind swept field

Standing alone my senses reeled

A fatal attraction is holding me fast

How can I escape this irresistible grasp?

Can’t keep my eyes from the circling sky

Tongue-tied and twisted, just an earth-bound misfit, I

Ice is forming on the tips of my wings

Unheeded warnings, I thought I thought of everything

No navigator to find my way home

Unladened, empty and turned to stone

2. “Given to Fly,” Pearl Jam

The first single from the Seattle-born grunge rock band’s 1998 album, Yield, this track is about getting away from the world but then deciding to come back and be generous with it. Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder seems always to be pushing to find new ground—even if it’s in the air—and in this song he has the protagonist achieve that but then decided to return from whence he came. Sings Vedder in the second-half of the tune,

He’s flying

Whole

High, wide, oh

He floated back down ’cause he wanted to share

His key to the locks on the chains he saw everywhere

But first he was stripped, and then he was stabbed

By faceless men, well, fuckers

He still stands

And he still gives his love, he just gives it away

The love he receives is the love that is saved

And sometimes is seen a strange spot in the sky

A human being that was given to fly

3. “Rocket Man,” Elton John

This classic song is from one of the most famous songwriters and performers ever. Elton John’s “Rocket Man” is about achieving greater and greater heights. Released on John’s 1972 album, Honky Château, the song explicates what it must have felt like for the British-born singer to become a star and at least somewhat unrecognizable from who he once was. On it, he sings,

And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time

‘Til touchdown brings me ’round again to find

I’m not the man they think I am at home

Oh, no, no, no

I’m a rocket man

Rocket man

Burning out his fuse up here alone

4. “Danger Zone,” Kenny Loggins

Maybe more than any other, this Kenny Loggins song is associated with flying, flying, flying. And doing so fast. From the soundtrack for the 1986 hit movie, Top Gun, which is one of the best-selling soundtracks ever, this Kenny Loggins offering is about the “danger” of being a fighter pilot. But, oh, that danger feels so good, doesn’t it? The song opens with such jet-fueled oomph, as Loggins sings,

Revvin’ up your engine

Listen to her howlin’ roar

Metal under tension

Beggin’ you to touch and go

Highway to the Danger Zone

Ride into the Danger Zone

Headin’ into twilight

Spreadin’ out her wings tonight

She got you jumpin’ off the deck

Shovin’ into overdrive

5. “Fly Away,” Lenny Kravitz

This badass track comes from Lenny Kravitz’ 1998 album, 5. The song hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned the artist a Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Performance in 1999. It’s about wanting to fly and the singer wishing he could do it right now. To go higher and higher, to see the world from a new perspective, to get away and do so by achieving even greater heights. On it Kravitz sings,

I wish that I could fly

Into the sky

So very high

Just like a dragonfly

I’d fly above the trees

Over the seas in all degrees

To anywhere I please, oh

I want to get away

I want to fly away

Yeah, yeah, yeah

