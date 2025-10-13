“The Best in the Business”: Vince Gill Proves “Nobody Slings a Guitar Like Sweet Pea” While Revisiting This 90s Classic

When it comes to Vince Gill, few performers compare to the singer behind “One More Last Chance.” Besides being a top name in country music, Gill was also an accomplished musician and songwriter. Throughout his five decades in the music industry, he had the opportunity to collaborate with numerous stars, including Kelly Clarkson, Patty Loveless, and Brooks & Dunn. He even performed alongside Amy Grant, whom he married in 2000. Celebrating the legacy he created, Gill recently entertained fans with a special performance of “What the Cowgirls Do.”

Given the talent Gill possessed, he found himself going far beyond his solo career. Always jumping at the opportunity to share the stage, he performed in groups like The Time Jumpers, the Cherry Bombs, and the Eagles. But when standing alone on the stage, Gill proved why he currently holds 22 Grammy Awards. With more than a few hit songs, the hitmaker took a trip back to the 1990s when entertaining a crowd of fans.

As the caption states, Gill showed “nobody slings a guitar” like Sweat Pea. Gill’s performance caught the attention of fans online, with one simply calling Gill “the best in the business.”

Looking back on the hit song “What the Cowgirls Do”, it was featured on Gill’s sixth studio album, When Love Finds You. When released, it climbed to No. 1 on the Canadian Country Tracks. In the U.S., it hit No. 2 on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

Vince Gill Agrees To Lifetime Deal With MCA

With Gill showcasing his timeless voice, the singer’s future remains uncertain. Looking to celebrate his lasting career with a new series of EPs, he also signed a lifetime recording deal with MCA. Having nurtured a partnership with the label for decades, he didn’t hesitate to solidify the deal.

Discussing his relationship with MCA, Gill said, “I’m feeling the most creative I’ve ever felt in my career these last few years. I’ve collected a treasure trove of songs and with my friends and partners at MCA we’ve come up with a way to release all this new music. It’s a partnership that’s lasted 36 years and I’m grateful for it.”

Thrilled to ink a deal with the “Go Rest High on That Mountain” singer, the President & CEO of MCA, Mike Harris, said, “Vince has been a major part of the MCA family for decades. This lifetime agreement reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting his artistic vision and providing him artistic freedom while ensuring his legacy continues to grow.”

With his signature blend of heart and pure musical talent, Gill continues to remind fans why his songs stand the test of time

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)