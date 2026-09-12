5 Country Songs That Will Remind You of Your First Real Love (Or Heartbreak)

Your first real love sticks with you, even if you’ve parted ways with the actual person who held your affection in your younger years. The first real heartbreak—more often than not at the hands of the same person—tends to do the same. Music has a way of transporting us back to those moments of green puppy love, when things felt hopeful and full of promise, including these five iconic country songs.

“Remember When” by Alan Jackson

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Alan Jackson gifted the world the ultimate nostalgic and romantic look-back song we could ask for with his 2003 release of “Remember When”. This is among the most ubiquitous country songs about reflecting on a relationship, and this one has the added benefit of being positive, not forlorn. “Remember when I was young, and so were you / and time stood still and love was all we knew.”

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“Strawberry Wine” by Deana Carter

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Most of us can relate to sneaking off with a beau in the late hours when our parents thought we were sleeping over at a platonic friend’s house. (Or whatever excuse you had to tell your parents to go have a rendezvous with your special someone.) Deana Carter’s 1996 classic, “Strawberry Wine”, captures this innocent rebellion perfectly.

“She’s In Love With The Boy” by Trisha Yearwood

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When you’re young and in love, no one can tell you anything. Your feelings are so strong and intense that it’s easy to believe that your relationship will last forever. Sometimes, it does. Other times, country songs like Trisha Yearwood’s “She’s In Love With The Boy” make you shake your head in pleasant disbelief that you ever thought you were going to marry the person you were with when you were sixteen.

“Suds In The Bucket” by Sara Evans

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Sara Evans’ classic country single “Suds In The Bucket” painted the perfect, ultra-Americana image of a googly-eyed teenager being whisked away by her Prince Charming in a white pickup truck. There’s a bit of world-weary perspective in the mix, thanks to the chorus that captures the thoughts of the parents watching their little girl ride away in the sunset. Oh, to be young and in love.

“Check Yes Or No” by George Strait

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Finally, one of the best country songs to teleport you back in time to your first schoolyard crush is George Strait’s “Check Yes Or No”. Remember when the most terrifying thing you’d do all day was send your crush a note admitting you liked them? Times were certainly simpler back then. “It started way back in third grade / I used to sit behind Emmylou Hayes / A pink dress, a matching bow in her ponytail / She kissed me on the school bus but told me not to tell.”

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