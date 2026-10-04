4 Glittery Pop Songs From 1984 That You Probably Forgot You Loved

Everyone needs a little sparkle in their life. Here are some 1984 classics that make music feel fun and fresh again. You probably didn’t know you missed these.

“Material Girl” by Madonna

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What song is more glittery pop than Madonna‘s “Material Girl”? Even though it’s easy to tell what the song is about now, back then people thought Madonna was cosplaying as a gold digger with this song. However, in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2009, Madonna assured people that it really was never material things that were at the forefront of her mind.

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“…I feel lucky to be able to afford a Frida Kahlo painting or live in a nice house,” she shared. “But I know that I can live without it. I’m resourceful, and if I ended up in a log cabin in the middle of the forest, that would work too. These things are not mandatory for my happiness.”

“Everything She Wants” by Wham!

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“Everything She Wants” might sound fun and low-stress, but don’t let the vibe fool you. It’s actually about marriage problems. The song gets pretty real right from the beginning, explaining that, although this guy probably loved his partner at the beginning of their relationship, he’s realizing how demanding love can sometimes be.

“And now we’re six months older / And everything you want, and everything you see / Is out of reach, not good enough.”

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If you’ve never seen Footloose, watch it now and thank me later. This song, which doubles as the theme song for the 1984 movie of the same name, has dance and sparkle written all over it. It’s all about letting loose, having fun, and inviting the listener to “lose your blues.” Okay, Kenny Loggins, whatever you say!

“I’ve got this feeling / That times are holdin’ me down / I’ll hit the ceiling / Or else, I’ll tear up this town.”

“What’s Love Got To Do With It” by Tina Turner

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I don’t know what love’s got to do with anything, but I sure know that Tina Turner knows how to make a heater. This song is her biggest-selling single to this day, and for good reason. That chorus is undeniably catchy.

Photo by: John Rodgers/Redferns