5 Country Songs With Harmonies So Good, You Can’t Help but Sing Them With Your Whole Chest

Just like laughing, crying, shouting, or clapping, singing has a way of compelling us to join in when we hear others around us doing it. Even the shyest of singers find their time to shine while singing along with records by themselves. A harmony doesn’t have to be pitch-perfect to feel good.

In the world of country music, there is a wellspring of harmony-rich music that is so emotionally moving, it’s hard not to sing along to it with your whole chest. And why wouldn’t you? Singing is good for the spirit, and these five country songs are full of harmonies inviting you to join in.

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“When Will I Be Loved” by Linda Ronstadt

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Linda Ronstadt’s fifth studio album, Heart Like A Wheel, was full of honky-tonking, country-rock flavor. From the first track, “You’re No Good”, Ronstadt and her backing vocalists set the listener up to hear airtight harmonies throughout the country album. But we’d argue that the best one to sing along to is “When Will I Be Loved”, which opens the B-side.

“Those Memories Of You” by Parton, Ronstadt, and Harris

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While we’re on the subject of Linda Ronstadt singing harmony, we’d be remiss if we didn’t include a track from her collaboration with Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris. “Those Memories Of You” from their 1987 album, Trio, begs the listener to join in with full-throated harmony, regardless of whether you actually consider yourself a harmony singer.

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Gordon Lightfoot’s “Sundown” has the kind of chorus that will embed itself deep into your brain to the point that you can’t escape it for days, weeks, and even months. So, you might as well learn the harmonies in the country-rock chorus while it’s in your head. The laidback groove and repetition make this an incredibly fun one to sing, no matter your skill level.

“Seven Bridges Road” by The Eagles

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The Eagles went through many stylistic phases over their decades-long career, but songs like “Seven Bridges Road” show the band at their best country potential with mellow instrumentation and lush vocal harmonies. This song is immensely satisfying to sing because the music and harmonies sound like the area they’re describing in the lyrics. This classic song feels like American country rock, distilled into one song.

“Elvira” by Oak Ridge Boys

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If you’re in the mood for a country song with harmonies that aren’t entirely homophonic, might we suggest “Elvira” by the Oak Ridge Boys? The country shuffle is infectious. The lead vocal delivery is a joy to imitate. And who doesn’t love a good bass part? Sing along with those “oom-pa-pa, oom-pa-pa, oom-pa-pa-mow-mow”s and just try to say you had a bad time.

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