5 Final Songs Performed by Classic Rockers

Few musicians get to choose what their final song will be. Even those in failing health can’t predict exactly when they will step foot on a stage for the last time. Nevertheless, many rockers have had powerful final songs. From band breakups to untimely deaths, find five final songs performed by rock’s biggest stars, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 5 Classic Rock Songs with Political Messages]

1. “Get Back” – The Beatles

Though The Beatles‘ breakup was more a death of an idea than an actual loss, classic rock fans mourned their split-up nonetheless. The Fab Four’s final public performance took place on the rooftop of Apple Corps. It’s a famous scene: huge fur coats, crowds piling up on adjacent roofs, and the cops threatening to break down the door. It was one hell of a way to go out.

The band’s official final song was “Get Back.” They did a few takes of the iconic track before taking their final bows as a foursome.

2. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” – Brian Jones

Brian Jones suffered an untimely death on July 3, 1969—though his tenure with The Rolling Stones came to a close a few weeks prior. For a while before that fateful day, Jones and his bandmates were dealing with his rampant drug abuse. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards’ patience with Jones wore thin the year prior while accepting an award from NME. Their performance of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” that day effectively became the last time Jones was seen on stage with the Stones. He wasn’t officially kicked out of the group until a year later. His death followed soon after.

3. “American Girl” – Tom Petty

Given how timeless Tom Petty‘s “American Girl” is, the song seems an apt send-off for a rock legend. Petty closed out a September 25, 2017 show with this 1976 hit. A few days later, Petty died of an accidental drug overdose. She was an American girl, were the last lyrics the world got to hear Petty sing out.

4. “We Are the Champions” – Freddie Mercury

Given how full of life he was—even while fighting AIDS—it warms the heart to know that Freddie Mercury’s final song was “We Are the Champions.” The celebratory song is a stellar bookend to the frontman’s career. While Queen has continued on in his absence, Mercury’s final notes with the group were triumphant.

5. “Can’t Help Falling In Love” – Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley often finished off his performances with one of the greatest love songs of all time, “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” His final performance on June 26, 1977, was no different. The show came a few weeks prior to his death in August of that year. Despite his failing health, Presley appeared in all his glory, keeping the reputation of “The King” alive.

Photo by Steve Morley/Redferns