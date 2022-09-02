5 Fleetwood Mac Deep Cuts That You Should Be Listening To

Fleetwood Mac is in a league all their own. Though they may have experienced a few line-up changes, break-ups, and some extended hiatuses, when you consider the turmoil that was going on behind the scenes while writing some of their biggest hits, it’s all the more impressive that they have endured as long as they have—in one way or another.

Everyone knows the opening drum fill of “Dreams” or the glittering disco of “Everywhere,” but over their decades-long recording history, Fleetwood Mac has produced a number of hidden gems that haven’t found the same success. Below, we’re going through five deep cuts from Fleetwood Mac that deserve a little exploration.

1. “Planets of the Universe” (From Rumors – Super Deluxe Version)

Taken from the Super Deluxe version of Fleetwood’s magnum opus, Rumors, this unnerving track explores the aftermath of passionate love. Featuring solely Stevie Nicks at her piano, with a conversation between her and the recording tech kept in, the raw nature of the song makes you feel like you’re in the studio with her as she unveils this hypnotizing number.

2. “Hypnotized” (From Mystery to Me)

“Hypnotized” comes from the pre-Nicks and Buckingham Fleetwood Mac days. Evoking a hot summer’s day in the early ’70s, the chorus rings out over a meandering beat. The lyrics explore former member Bob Welch’s fascination with all things mystical and emblematizes the band’s early underground days.

3. “Tango in the Night” (From Tango in the Night)

The title track from Fleetwood’s 1987 album, “Tango in the Night” opens up with the signature experimental harp sounds that defined this era of the band. Buckingham’s voice later echoes over an intense guitar line, sweeping over the track’s four minutes.

4. “Murrow Turning Over in His Grave” (From Say You Will)

From their 2003 album Say You Will, “Murrow Turning Over in His Grave” takes the listener through an adventure of bleary guitars and hazy vocals. The track is a testament to Fleetwood Mac’s ingenious work both musically and lyrically. All the saints and sinners/ They pay handsomely…Cause being guilty is just good business, Buckingham sings.

5. World Turning (From Fleetwood Mac)

Christine McVie and Buckingham penned this track together about finding your footing while the world goes crazy. With the added flavor of a Nigerian talking drum, the song takes the band in a unique sonic direction. Though “World Turning” hasn’t found the same success as some of Fleetwood’s larger hits, it has long been a staple in their live shows.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)