Controversial Pundit Nick Adams Says Kid Rock Would Outsell Taylor Swift

Controversial conservative pundit Nick Adams has issued a challenge.

The commentator wants Michigan-born rocker Kid Rock to release an album on the same day that Taylor Swift does (Swift recently announced a new LP that will drop October 21), noting that he thinks Rock would “outsell and outclass” Swift.

It’s unclear, though, if Adams is serious or just stirring the proverbial pot.

Earlier this week at the MTV VMAs, Swift announced her 10th studio LP, Midnights, which she will release this fall. And now Adams has thrown his hat into the mix, challenging Rock to attempt to outsell her.

Adams, who calls himself a “Best selling author endorsed by President Trump. President of @1FLAGUSA. Presidential Appointee. Australian by birth; American by choice. @A1Policy Ambassador.,” made the statements on Twitter on Monday (August 29).

Rock is also a noted pro-Trump musician, who has loudly criticized President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Faucci.

Said Adams, “People are craving real music with thought-provoking and emotional lyrics. Who better to give it to them than Kid Rock? I GUARANTEE his album would outsell and outclass hers!”

In 2021, for every 50 albums sold one was by Swift, according to MRC Data, and Swift was also the United States’ second most-streamed musician behind Canadian, Drake.

Swift sold some 2.4 million albums in 2021 and millions more in 2020.

Rock released an album, Bad Reputation, earlier this year that sold 25,000 copies in its first two weeks.

Seeing that he was trending on Twitter, Adams put out a video on Twitter, adding, “Kid Rock is an American badass alpha male and Taylor Swift is an American embarrassment and the world’s largest polluter. I stand by every word! Raise your children to be like Kid Rock and Kyle Rittenhouse, NOT Taylor Swift and Harry Styles!”

For background, Rittenhouse has admitted to shooting three men, killing two, with an AR-15 rifle during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after civil unrest over various police killings of unarmed Black men. In 2021, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all three charges.

So far, Rock, Swift, and Styles have not yet responded to Adams. Most likely because it’s an absurd thing for him to say.

How do you think Kid Rock would stack up against Taylor Swift? Comment below.

Kid Rock should release a new album the same day as Taylor Swift.



People are craving real music with thought-provoking and emotional lyrics. Who better to give it to them than Kid Rock?



I GUARANTEE his album would outsell and outclass hers! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 30, 2022

Raise your children to be like Kid Rock and Kyle Rittenhouse, NOT Taylor Swift and Harry Styles! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 30, 2022