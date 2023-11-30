5 Genres and Their 5 Most Iconic Music Duos

Whether they got their start as siblings, as school friends, or they were paired by managers or record labels, perfectly paired duos have made a huge impact across all of popular music: country, rock, pop, hip-hop, jazz, indie, folk—all genres have enjoyed iconic musical twosomes. Let’s dive into who we think are the ultimate music duos in five of the most beloved popular music genres.

Rock ‘n’ Roll: The Everly Brothers

Phil and Don Everly started early, performing on radio shows with their parents around the Central City, Kentucky, area. With the help of Merle Travis, they were brought to the attention of Chet Atkins. Acuff-Rose signed the duo to a songwriting deal, Cadence Records signed them to a record deal, and from there they churned out a string of hits like “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” “Bird Dog,” “Problems,” and more classics.

In 1960, the brothers switched labels and moved to Warner Brothers. This led to more hits, such as “Cathy’s Clown,” “When Will I Be Loved,” “Walk Right Back,” and “Crying in the Rain.” The unmistakable sounds of the siblings’ blood harmonies led to The Beatles often citing them as a heavy influence. The family singing of the Bee Gees and The Beach Boys also took a page from the Everlys’ book. In 1986, The Everly Brothers were among the first class of inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001.

Another act the Everly Brothers influenced was this duo of elementary school friends from Queens, New York. Paul Simon and Arthur Garfunkel started singing together with several other schoolmates as the Peptones. They sang street-corner doo-wop and were the perfect age to embrace this brand new music called “rock ‘n’ roll.”

Later the Simon and Garfunkel split off and called themselves Tom & Jerry before releasing three singles. Their first, called “Hey, Schoolgirl,” was the most successful. It peaked at No. 49 on the pop charts. The next two failed to make the charts at all. The pair went their separate ways, adopted stage names, and worked as solo artists.

They would regroup a few years later, sign with Columbia Records, and start using their given names. Simon & Garfunkel released the album Wednesday Morning, 3 a.m. in 1964 to modest sales. Again, the duo went their separate ways. Simon went to England, while Garfunkel returned to Columbia University to study mathematics.

Meanwhile, “The Sound of Silence” was given a makeover by producer Tom Wilson; he added studio musicians without the cooperation of the author, and according to Simon’s biography by Marc Eliot, the singer was “horrified” when he heard it. Nonetheless, the remixed song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Simon & Garfunkel reunited and continued their chart success with songs like “Homeward Bound,” “I Am a Rock,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “The Boxer,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and so many other monumental folk rock statements. The duo was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Indie Rock: The White Stripes

The White Stripes are the one act on this list that (usually) didn’t rely on any other backup band members—they were a true duo. Jack White (guitar, keyboards, bass, vocals) and Meg White (drums, percussion, vocals) started performing together in Detroit in the late 1990s. Their first two albums sold modestly, and only charted in France. It was their third album, White Blood Cells, that broke through.

The single “Fell in Love with a Girl” was accompanied by a music video directed by Michel Gondry, which brought a lot of newfound attention to the band. Their next album, then, Elephant, became the band’s most significant success. “Seven Nation Army” was certified Double Platinum. “The Hardest Button to Button,” “Blue Orchid,” and “Icky Thump” all followed, establishing the duo as one of the most successful acts of the 2000s. In 2011, the two—who at times let the press believe they were siblings, at other times a married couple (which was accurate, we think)—formally announced their breakup.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn started their careers as solo artists. At the recommendation of songwriter and producer Tim Dubois, they paired up to become one of country music’s most recognized duos. Released in 1991, Brand New Man contained four No. 1 country hits, including one of their biggest, “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.” Brooks & Dunn would go on to release 50 singles. 20 of them hit the top spot on the country charts. “Rock My World (Little Country Girl),” “My Maria,” “Husbands and Wives,” “I Can’t Get Over You,” “Missing You,” and “Red Dirt Road” were just some of their biggest chart-toppers.

In 2009, the duo announced they would be going their separate ways. They both released solo albums and continued their own projects. In 2014, however, they reunited and performed a series of concerts with Reba McEntire. In 2019, Brooks & Dunn were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Two Atlanta teenagers met in 1992 and started rapping together in their high school cafeteria. Andre Benjamin and Antwan Patton first wanted to call their collective 2 Shades Deep, or The Misfits. Finding that a group was already known by the latter, they agreed on a synonym, and OutKast was born. Their debut, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, was released in 1994. It is credited with laying the groundwork for what would go on to be known as “southern hip-hop.”

Coupling street lingo with politically-conscious rap, Andre 3000 and Big Boi (as Benjamin and Patton were now being called) went on to release ATLiens in 1996. This album was the beginning of the duo moving away from street-tough personas and toward a spacey, funky vibe, dressing more and more wildly and exploring different musical styles. The release Stankonia, then, pushed the band to yet another level with hits like “Ms. Jackson” and “So Fresh, So Clean.” 2003 then saw Speakerboxxx/The Love Below become the most successful album for the duo. It was certified Diamond with 11 million sales in the U.S.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images