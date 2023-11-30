‘The Voice’ Star John Legend Gives Soulful ‘Christmas at Graceland’ Performance

John Legend certainly knows how to bring the soul, delivering a performance that even the King of Rock ‘n Roll would be proud of. The Voice coach was a special performer at the special holiday-themed Christmas at Graceland.

Videos by American Songwriter

Legend appeared alongside Lainey Wilson, Post Malone, and Kane Brown. For his performance, Legend chose a graceful rendition of “Happy Christmas (War Is Over)” by John Lennon. Wearing all white, Legend sat at the piano, playing along as he sang. In response to the song, one person wrote, “Beautiful and necessary. Humanity needs to get it together, we all deserve peace.”

Meanwhile, another commented, “I would not have expected any less from John Legend! Beautifully done.”

It’s not the first time that Legend got into the holiday spirit. Previously, Legend released a Christmas album called A Legendary Christmas (pun intended) in 2018. Legend performed Lennon’s song as part of an iTunes digital deluxe edition of the song.

When he’s not appearing in Christmas specials or coaching hopefuls on The Voice, Legend is a family man at heart. In an interview with E! News, Legend opened up about what his typical holiday plans are like. They usually involve spending time with his wife Chrissy Teigen as well as his children. In particular, Legend said his wife is a good cook and typically fixes a holiday feast.

“Well, as you know, I am married to someone who is a very good cook. She makes a really mean beef Wellington during the holidays,” Legend said. “We love having that for Christmas Eve dinner and so many great pies and desserts. Chrissy’s best dessert, in my opinion, is her sweet potato streusel pie.”

In fact, Legend may have to get a bigger jacket after the holidays. “It’s just amazing. We’ll be packing on the pounds this holiday season.”

It’s easy to see the singer drawing from personal experience during his soulful rendition about the holiday. “It’s a relaxing day and it’s a day with family and enjoying each other and seeing the kids excited about whatever they got,” Legend continued. “They will play with it for awhile and then break or forget about it.”

(Featured Image by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for HBO)