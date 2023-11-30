Tyler Childers The Mule Pull Tour 2024: How to Get Tickets

Country music star Tyler Childers and his band will be embarking on the much-anticipated Mule Pull Tour in 2024. The international tour will cover the United States, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Canada.

The tour will also feature an exciting and quite large group of supporting acts, including John R. Miller, Medium Build, Hayes Carll, 49 Winchester, Allison Russell, Sylvan Esso, Valerie June, Willi Carlisle, SG Goodman, Adeem the Artist, Wayne Graham, Shaky Graves, Laid Back Country Picker, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and potentially more.

The tour will be themed after Childers’ most recent album Rustin’ in the Rain. This fairly massive multi-country tour will start on December 30, 2023 at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky and will end on August 24, 2024 at the Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana. Keep in mind that new tour dates could be added at any time!

Rustin’ in the Rain is Childers’ sixth album and a unique one. Childers himself has noted in an interview with the Associated Press that the album’s concept was formed by Childers imagining that he was “pitching songs to Elvis Presley.” The album also features Kris Kristofferson and S.G. Goodman covers by Childers.

Tickets for The Mule Pull Tour are currently available on StubHub. Several stops on the tour are already sold out, so if you’re struggling to find seats, Stubhub would be an excellent resource for third-party tickets when the tour dates start to creep up.

Tyler Childers is an American singer-songwriter hailing from Kentucky who has carved a niche in the country music landscape with his authentic blend of bluegrass, country, and folk. Renowned for his poignant lyrics and rustic voice, Childers has become a beacon of sorts for traditional country music enthusiasts in recent years.

In his latest album Rustin’ in the Rain, Childers explores deeper emotional territories, combining his signature storytelling with rich, acoustic melodies that resonate with the soul of Appalachia. On this upcoming tour, fans can expect a blend of new songs from his latest album along with beloved classics, all performed with the raw, emotive energy that Childers is celebrated for.

December tour dates have already been sold out, and many of the stops on this tour are already selling out fast. Get your seats on StubHub ASAP if you want a spot on this tour!

Tyler Childers The Mule Pull Tour 2024 FAQs

How much do Tyler Childers 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

As tickets for this tour become scarce, costs will likely go up. Currently, it looks like the general ticket cost range for this tour is approximately $100 to $400, depending on venue, location, and seat location.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Tyler Childers 2024 tour?

Currently, it does not look like this tour is offering meet-and-greet packages or premium tickets.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Tyler Childers merchandise as well as supporting act merchandise will be available at most of the venue locations on this tour. Childers has also hosted merch pop-ups in the past.

Tyler Childers The Mule Pull Tour 2024

December 30 – Rupp Arena – Lexington, Kentucky [SOLD OUT]

December 31 – Rupp Arena – Lexington, Kentucky [SOLD OUT]

February 15 – 3Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland

February 17 – Barrowland Ballroom – Glasgow, United Kingdom

February 19 – O2 Apollo Manchester – Manchester, United Kingdom

February 21 – Eventim Apollo – London, United Kingdom

February 22 – Eventim Apollo – London, United Kingdom

February 26 – Docks – Hamburg, Germany

February 27 – VEGA – Copenhagen, Denmark

March 2 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 3 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 5 – Münchenbryggeriet – Stockholm, Sweden

March 6 – Sentrum Scene – Oslo, Norway

March 16 – WinStar World Casino and Resort – Thackerville, Oklahoma

April 5 – Viejas Arena – San Diego, California

April 6 – The Kia Forum – Inglewood, California

April 9 – BOK Center – Tulsa, Oklahoma

April 10 – Moody Center – Austin, Texas

April 13 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, Texas

April 15 – Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, Alabama

April 16 – Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, Tennessee

April 18 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tennessee

April 19 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tennessee

May 27 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, Maryland

May 29 – Madison Square Garden – New York City, New York

May 30 – Madison Square Garden – New York City, New York

June 2 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, Virginia

June 5 – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, Florida

June 7 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, Georgia

June 8 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, Georgia

June 11 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkson, Michigan

June 13 – United Center – Chicago, Illinois

June 27 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, Indiana

June 28 – Summerfest at American Family Insurance – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

June 30 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

July 3 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, New York

July 5 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, Maine

July 6 – Cavendish Beach Music Festival – Cavendish, Prince Edward Island

July 9 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, Ontario

July 11 – Rock the Park – London, Ontario

July 12 – Ottawa Bluesfest – Ottawa, Ontario

August 6 – Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, Alberta

August 8 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, British Columbia

August 10 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, Oregon

August 11 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, Oregon

August 14 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, California

August 17 – Folsom Field – Boulder, Colorado

August 20 – USANA Amphitheatre – West Valley City, Utah

August 21 – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre – Nampa, Idaho

August 23 – The Gorge Amphitheater – George, Washington

August 24 – Washington-Grizzly Stadium – Missoula, Montana

