Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” Plays Over Super Bowl Intro and Fans Lose It on Social Media

Every successful athlete has to walk a tightrope between being a team player and being the best individual player they can be. This is especially true for those who reach the highest level of play, like the Super Bowl. At the end of the day, they have to do things their way as much as possible to stand out in the league. So, Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” was the perfect soundtrack for the Big Game intro. You can watch it in full below.

Videos by American Songwriter

Several artists recorded “My Way” over the years. The list is long and varied including legends like Elvis Presley and Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols. However, no one had a bigger hit with the song than Sinatra. Even with the long list of artists who have recorded it, Sinatra’s name is more closely linked to the pop standard than anyone else.

During the clip, several NFL players and their families discussed their roads to the Super Bowl. All the while, Sinatra’s instantly recognizable voice crooned the timeless hit in the background. Fans immediately took notice and flocked to social media to share their thoughts.

Fans React to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” in the Super Bowl Intro

“Nice to hear Frank Sinatra sing us into the Super Bowl opening,” one viewer wrote.

“Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’ was just PERFECT for that opening montage for the Super Bowl,” another added.

Another Super Bowl viewer was a little more practical in their assessment. “Congrats to the Frank Sinatra estate for the big check Paramount Global cut them,” they tweeted.

A 49ers fan was hyped after hearing Ol’ Blue Eyes. “Not Frank Sinatra about to have me running through a godd— wall,” they posted.

“’My Way’ by Frank Sinatra in an ad, life is good,” another viewer tweeted. Then, they added, “I actually got chillsss.”

One Super Bowl viewer is pretty sure this clip revealed a glitch in the Matrix. “This commercial is playing ‘My Way’ by Frank Sinatra. Usher’s playing ‘My Way’ first song at halftime. Did I just find a glitch,” they tweeted.

Frank Sinatra's "My Way" leads the CBS Super Bowl LVIII intro. 🏈📺pic.twitter.com/mVKHAZDG0J — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 11, 2024

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images