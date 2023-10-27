Frank Sinatra’s Extensive ‘Platinum’ Album Celebrates 70th Anniversary of His Capitol-Era Recordings

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of Frank Sinatra’s signing to Capitol Records in 1953, Universal Music Enterprises and Frank Sinatra Enterprises have released an extensive album covering Sinatra’s recordings with Capitol over nine years. Platinum dropped today, October 27, in conjunction with a radio special hosted by Sinatra’s daughter, Tina, on the Siriusly Sinatra channel on SiriusXM—airing through mid-December.

Platinum consists of 44 tracks out of the 300 that Sinatra recorded from 1953 to 1962, including three previously unreleased tracks, session takes, alternate takes, a test track, and radio spots. The album features old favorites, like “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “You Make Me Feel So Young,” and “Fly Me To The Moon,” as well as rarities and fan favorites.

Sinatra’s career spanned seven decades, and he’s easily one of the most recognizable artists in the world. When one thinks of Sinatra, one thinks of “My Way,” “New York, New York,” and “Strangers in the Night.” But, one also comes up with “Come Fly With Me,” “I Get A Kick Out of You,” and “I’ve Got the World On a String,” which were all Capitol-era songs. The Capitol Records years were instrumental in solidifying Sinatra as one of the most inspiring artists of his time. Still today, his influence is threaded deep through popular culture.

The album is available in a 4LP collection, a 2CD collection, and on digital streaming platforms. There is also an exclusive limited edition LP set that can be purchased through the official Sinatra website.

As for the radio feature, Tina Sinatra is hosting a show titled Sinatra Platinum: The Capitol Years, on Siriusly Sinatra, the 24-hour home of everything Sinatra. Through mid-December, the show will air Fridays through Sundays, and again on Tuesdays for an hour and a half, exclusively playing the Capitol-era songs from the Platinum album. The show airs at 5 pm on Fridays, 10 am on Saturdays, 2 pm on Sundays, and 6 pm on Tuesdays.

A selection of the track list includes the following, plus many, many more:

“I’ve Got the World On a String” — April 30, 1953

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — November 6, 1953

“Just One Of Those Things” — April 7, 1954

“In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning” — February 17, 1955

“You Make Me Feel So Young” — January 9, 1956

“I’ve Got You Under My Skin” — January 12, 1956

“The Lady Is A Tramp” — November 26, 1956

“Witchcraft” — May 20, 1957

“Moonlight In Vermont” — October 3, 1957

“Come Fly With Me” — October 8, 1957

“Only The Lonely” — May 29, 1958

For the full track list, check out the Sinatra website, where the 4LP or 2CD collections are available for purchase.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images