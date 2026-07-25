5 Johnny Cash Songs You Must Know To Call Yourself a Fan

There was no one quite like the Man in Black. Johnny Cash added an edge of cool to country music during his time, with a touch of outlaw-adjacent aesthetics and a dark, brooding energy that few other country singers have been able to master. If you call yourself a fan of Johnny Cash, you know the following five songs word-for-word already.

“Ring Of Fire” from ‘Ring Of Fire: The Best Of Johnny Cash’ (1963)

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This one’s a classic, and it’s also not a Johnny Cash original. “Ring Of Fire” was actually written by June Carter before she became Cash’s wife years later. The first person to record “Ring Of Fire” was Carter’s sister, Anita, in 1962. But Cash’s version the following year ended up being a smash hit, one that earned a spot in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

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“I Walk The Line” from ‘Johnny Cash With His Hot And Blue Guitar!’ (1956)

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When most people think of Johnny Cash, they think of “I Walk The Line”. And for good reason. This insanely catchy rockabilly-flavored country tune is simple but excellent in terms of melody. It comes as no surprise that this song remained on the charts for almost a year. It was the song that really kicked off Cash’s career, as it was his first to reach No. 1 on the US country chart.

“Get Rhythm” (1969)

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Maybe I’m being a bit self-indulgent here, but I just love this song. It’s one of Cash’s best self-written works, and it’s an upbeat number that will get stuck in your head for hours. If it wasn’t released as the B-side to the megahit “I Walk The Line”, it probably would have been a smash hit all on its own.

“Folsom Prison Blues” (Live) from ‘At Folsom Prison’ (1968)

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The original recording of “Folsom Prison Blues” from 1955 is stellar, don’t get me wrong. But that live version really defined who Johnny Cash was, as it was recorded live from the actual Folsom Prison in California. The live version has this palpable energy that the OG lacks, and I’m honestly surprised that the live version wasn’t a chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Man In Black” from ‘Man In Black’ (1971)

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It’s a classic country-folk protest song, one that really defined who Cash was as a brand, a man, and an empathetic individual. There’s something about “Man In Black” that is just so punk rock and so raw. I really can’t think of a country tune quite like it.

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