5 Live Moments in Honor of Jesse Ed Davis

For much of his career, Jesse Ed Davis was a hired gun, becoming one of the most sought-after session musicians of the 1960s and ’70s. He played background to rock greats like Eric Clapton, Neil Diamond, and John Lennon, and famed bluesmen like John Lee Hooker and Taj Mahal, appearing on some of their classics.

While the 1970s saw him release a handful of solo material, he mostly existed in the background. Even still, his playing no doubt had a profound impact on music; and he is remembered today by fans and peers alike as an unmatched talent. Below we’ve compiled 5 live moments to honor the late great Jesse Ed Davis who passed away on this day in 1988.

1. “Ain’t That A Lot Of Love” (Live with Taj Mahal)

Davis can be seen on the guitar rocking alongside Taj Mahal as he sings “Ain’t That A Lot Of Love” during 1968’s The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus. It was during his time in the blues icon’s backing band that he really showed off his incredible range and versatility.

2. “Corinna” (Live with Taj Mahal)

In another performance from The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus, Mahal takes on his classic “Corinna,” a song he co-penned with Davis. The guitarist plays steadily along to the soulful tune, never breaking his laser focus.

3. “Everybody Got To Change Sometime” (Live with Taj Mahal, 1968)

In the below display of “Everybody Got To Change Sometime,” Davis can be seen behind Mahal’s right shoulder, giving the song its bright flourishes with just a few plucks of his strings. He follows along with the legend’s inflections, perfectly picking to every vocal nuance.

4. “Tomorrow Will Not Be Another Day” (Live with Taj Mahal, 1970)

In the below performance, Davis joins Mahal for a fiery showcase of “Tomorrow Will Not Be Another Day.” The guitarist taps his heel along to the racing tune, effortlessly laying down the foundation for the exceptional display to unfold.

5. The Concert for Bangladesh, 1971

The George Harrison-organized benefit show, The Concert for Bangladesh, hosted an array of stars, and in the compiled footage below, the camera spots a few of them. Greats like Harrison himself, Eric Clapton, Leon Russell, Bob Dylan, Billy Preston, and more were all present at the famed show with Davis among them, rocking in the background of a historical music moment.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images