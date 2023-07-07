10 Essential Taj Mahal Songs

Renowned vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Taj Mahal has for decades enriched the blues canon with his inventive blend of world influences with the more traditional sounds of country, rock, R&B, and jazz.

Videos by American Songwriter

Over his 60-year career, the multi-faceted performer – born Henry St. Claire Fredericks Jr. – has amassed a number of beloved hits that continue to wow today. Here are 10 of Taj Mahal’s essential songs that are worth a revisit.

10. “Satisfied ‘N’ Tickled Too”

From the 1976 album of the same name, “Satisfied ‘N’ Tickled Too” shows off Mahal’s abilities as a smooth groover. The normally fiery bluesman takes on the Mississippi John Hurt classic cool as a cucumber, giving the standard a laidback and luxurious feel.

9. “Fishin’ Blues”

With “Fishin’ Blues,” the musician takes a stripped-back approach to the old Texas blues tune. A delicate pluck breathes life into Mahal’s rendition while his rugged vocals tell the story. While a far cry from the beautifully layered “Satisfied ‘N’ Tickled Too” above, “Fishin’ Blues” is lovable in its simplicity.

8. “Diving Duck Blues”

Sleepy John Estes’ “Diving Duck Blues” has been given the Mahal treatment for years. Electrifying the tune, Mahal turned the plucky classic into an all-out blues-rock anthem in which he wholeheartedly moans, If the river was whiskey / I would be a diving duck.

7. “Going Up to the Country, Paint My Mailbox Blue”

The 1968 Mahal original “Going Up to the Country, Paint My Mailbox Blue” puts the best of the bluesman on full display. The expressive harmonica, the ecstatic barroom keys, and the steady groove, all make up an intoxicating composition.

6. “Lovin’ In My Baby’s Eyes”

There are few songs in the Mahal repertoire as all-consuming as his 1996 original “Lovin’ In My Baby’s Eyes.” From its swoon-worthy lyrics to its weightless arrangement, it doesn’t get much better than this later hit. But wait, there’s more…

5. “Corinna”

Co-written by the musician and his then backing guitarist Jesse Ed Davis, the 1968 song “Corinna” has become one of Mahal’s signatures, and for good reason. The tune, with its sharp lyrics and breezy composition, has been an enduring classic.

4. “Statesboro Blues”

Blind Willie McTell’s “Statesboro Blues” has been covered time and again, but few have taken on the standard with the finesse and power of Taj Mahal. The artist gave life to a modernized – electrified and punched up – version of the 1920s blues masterpiece in 1968, releasing it on his eponymous debut album.

3. “She Caught the Katy (And Left Me a Mule to Ride)”

“She Caught the Katy (And Left Me a Mule to Ride)” is one of Mahal’s most famous original songs. Written alongside Yank Rachell, Mahal released the sluggishly grooving hit in 1968 and it has since joined the ranks of blues standards.

2. “Queen Bee”

Another lovable original, “Queen Bee” is a stunning showcase of Mahal’s musical prowess. Effervescent strings, sporadic horns, and bright symbols strikes, they all provide the perfect foil for the artist’s beautifully gruff baritone.

1. “Leaving Trunk”

With “Leaving Trunk,” Mahal takes another Sleepy John Estes classic and makes it his own. Released on his debut album in 1968, his rendition of “Leaving Trunk” – grit-filled and earth-shattering – introduced to the world a blues player with the ability to breathe new life into a blues standard and make it a contemporary hit.

(Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)