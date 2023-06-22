‘Three’s Company’ Star Joyce DeWitt Makes Country Music Debut with Davisson Brothers Band

In the nearly 40 years since she ended her run playing Janet Wood on the late 1970s-early ’80s television sitcom Three’s Company, Joyce DeWitt has continued working mostly on stage and on screen. When asked to pay homage to her home state of West Virginia, DeWitt joined country group Davisson Brothers Band in the video for their new single “Home.”

Appearing in the video, DeWitt wanted to help bring the lyrics to life but didn’t hear the song before the cameras began rolling.

“Working with a world-renowned actress like Joyce Dewitt really took the song and video to another level,” said the Davisson Brothers Band in a statement. “We intentionally didn’t let Joyce hear the track until we started rolling cameras. We told her to just listen and improvise, all the emotions are real. The song really moved her and you can see it in her work.”

The heartfelt ballad, off the Davisson Brothers’ recent album, Home Is Where The Heart Is, tells the story of drifting from home and returning back. There ain’t a road can keep me from home / It’s in my heart and everywhere I roam / You can chisel it in stone / When it’s time to lay down my bones / Take me home, the band sings.

Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, on April 23, 1949, DeWitt, says she still has family and friends who she visits in the state. She also continues to have a deep connection to her childhood years growing up there.

“The deepest part of my heart is anchored in my early childhood years in West Virginia,” shared DeWitt. “I still have quite a large family of relatives there and returning there to visit is absolutely a shot of lifeblood, both to body and soul.”

DeWitt added, “West Virginia is a truly gorgeous state and it is peopled by truly wonderful people. The characteristics of kindness, compassion, fairness, loyalty, dignity and joy that hopefully have become, at least in small measure, part of my personhood all come from my early days in West Virginia and the amazing people who surrounded, instructed and nurtured me in those early, formative days of childhood. I am forever grateful to those days, those people and that beautiful state.”

Photo: Courtesy of Davisson Brothers Band / IV PR