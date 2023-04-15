5 Microphones You Didn’t Know Snoop Dogg Uses in the Studio

Snoop Dogg is one of the most seasoned veterans that is still active in hip-hop. From 1993 to now, the 51-year-old has released a whopping 19 solo studio albums. Seven of the 19 have achieved RIAA platinum status and another has reached gold.

Additionally, Snoop has had 45 songs land on the Billboard Hot 100, including three No. 1 hits. His first song to land on the chart came in 1994 with “What’s My Name?”, and his most recent was “Bad Decisions” with BTS and Benny Blanco in Aug. 2022.

With all this incredible, boundary-pushing music he’s recorded, one can only imagine all the studio equipment he’s used over the years. And, as a rapper, it’s fair to say his most important piece of equipment is his microphone. So, we decided to put together a list of five of the most prominent mics Snoop recorded with throughout his career.

Here they are.

Specifically designed for Snoop, the Telefunken wireless M80-WH stage mic is truly the cream of the crop. Snoop’s studio engineer Dave Aron, who assisted on Snoop’s hits like “The Doggfather” and the “Riders on the Storm” remix with The Doors, worked with Telefunken on the mic’s construction. In a quote given to the manufacturer, Aron spoke about how elite of a device the M80-WH truly is.

“The mic Telefunken made for Snoop is the highest fidelity mic I’ve ever used for a live performance,” he said. “The hotter output level and directionality of the capsule eliminates ambiance and creates unmatchable feedback rejection, resulting in the most direct, ‘in your face’ sound I’ve ever heard from a performance mic.”

Staying at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for six weeks straight, “California Gurls” by Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg was one of the defining hits of the pop music scene in the early 2010s. When recording that song, Snoop used the Telefunken ELA M 251 mic.

In a behind-the-scenes video that shows clips of Perry and Snoop creating the song, Snoop can be seen recording with the ELA M 251.

The Neumann U87 mic has been used by many 1990s and 2000s stars for their best career hits. Along with Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River,” Jay-Z’s “Big Pimpin,” Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On,” and Aaliyah’s “Try Again,” Snoop Dog used the U87 for the title track intro of his 2000 album The Last Meal.

“The thing about the [Neumann] U 87 — I used it because it’s really kind of a neutral mic.,” said Jimmy Douglass, the engineer for Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River.” “All the other microphones have characteristics to them that don’t work on everybody’s voice. The U 87 seems to work on everybody.”

4. RØDE Classic II Limited Edition

Although the item can no longer be found on the site, likely due to it being a limited edition, the RØDE Classic II mic was one of Snoop’s favorites.

In a product review of the mic, when it could still be found and purchased on the site, Snoop explained why he loved the Classic II so much. “My vocals got clarity & presence at the same time, I’ve got to have this Mic,” he wrote.

Recording an advertisement for Slate in June 2017, Snoop can be seen using the Slate Digital VMS ML-1 Virtual Microphone System. Marketed as a condenser microphone, other artists like Zedd, Demi Lovato, and Josh Benton have all used the ML-1 as well.

