Snoop Dogg Pulls Music from Spotify, Plans New Death Row Records App

Snoop Dogg is making moves.

In February, the acclaimed rapper bought the legendary, though at times controversial, rap label Death Row Records. Now, he says in a recent interview on Drink Champs, that he has new plans for the imprint.

Namely, Death Row’s very own streaming app.

“First thing I did was snatch all the music off those platforms traditionally known to people because those platforms don’t pay. Those platforms get millions of millions of streams, and nobody gets paid other than the record labels. So what I wanted to do is snatch my music off, create a platform similar to Amazon, Netflix, Hulu. It’ll be a Death Row app, and the music, in the meantime, will live in the metaverse.”

Snoop has been upping his NFT and digital assets game, of late. And he continues to invest in digital realms like the metaverse. For example, two months ago, the artist announced he was jumping on the cryptocurrency train and making his new album, B. O. D. R. (Bacc on Death Row), available via blockchain.

“I want to create an avenue to where I can show people how to not always have to go through the slave trade, but create our own trade where we’re engaging with our own fans that’s buying our music, that’s making money off the music, and then making us money off of the music by it being traded and sold,” Snoop continued in the Drink Champs conversation.

As of now, the big albums like Doggystyle and Tha Doggfather, along with Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, are no longer on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon. Though they are still on the Jay-Z-owned TIDAL, which is known for paying higher royalties.

See more from the Drinks Champs interview below.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for RMG