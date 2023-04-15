5 Deep Cuts From Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell’s biggest hits became classics in many genres. Generally considered one of country’s first crossover artists, Campbell was a true steward of the genre. His biggest songs — “Gentle on My Mind,” “Southern Nights,” and “Rhinestone Cowboy” to name a few — highlighted Campbell’s soothing vocals and pop sensibilities.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Behind The Song: Glen Campbell, “Wichita Lineman”]

While those songs are his signatures for a reason, Campbell has a number of lesser-known hits that are equally stellar examples of his craft.

Find five of his best deep cuts, below.

1. “Quits” (Glen Campbell)

Campbell shines on this Danny O’Keefe cover. While Campbell had a few self-penned gems, he mostly made use of his knack for interpreting songs to great appeal. Campbell keeps the same solemn spirit as O’Keefe’s original version, but his honeyed vocals add something new and austere to the mix.

Of all the words to choose from

There’s only one that fits

Call it what you want to, I just call it quits

Come down to the place, where love never fits

Call it what you want to, darlin’ I just call it quits

2. “Cowboy Hall of Fame”

Campbell played with his sound across his tenure, but underneath it all, he was always a small-town boy from Arkansas. Those country roots are uncovered in the 1985 release “Cowboy Hall of Fame.” Campbell shoulders the song’s Western flare with ease.

He’s riding o’er the far horizon without fear or shame

So tip your hat and don’t forget his name

It’s written in the Cowboy Hall of Fame

3. “She’s Gone, Gone, Gone”

Lefty Frizzell brought this song to fame in 1965. Campbell dusted it off in 1989 for his album Walkin’ in the Sun. As we’ve already covered on this list, Campbell was gifted at interpreting songs and adding his own spin. He gave “She’s Gone, Gone, Gone” a breath of fresh air more than two decades after its original release.

I guess that I didn’t believe her

‘Cause look at the trouble I’m in

She’s gone, gone, gone, gone, gone, gone

Crying won’t bring her back

4. “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)”

You know what they say, “A good song is a good song.” Campbell certainly adhered to that notion when he took on Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” in 2008. This track is arguably the punk rockers’ most accessible song for a pop crowd but still carries a tinge of angst nonetheless. Campbell frames the lyrics to “Good Riddance” in a completely new light, opening up the door for new interpretations of the late ’90s hit.

So make the best of this test, and don’t ask why

It’s not a question, but a lesson learned in time

It’s something unpredictable

But in the end, it’s right

I hope you had the time of your life

5. “I Love My Truck”

“I Love My Truck” was included on the soundtrack for the film The Night The Lights Went Out in Georgia. Campbell uses his truck as a cure-all in the song about going through a breakup. Despite being in a slump in the lyrics, the rest of the song is markedly bouncy and carefree — the perfect soundtrack for riding along in your truck on a not-so-good day.

[RELATED: Sibling Trio Girl Named Tom Break Out Glen Campbell Hit ‘Wichita Lineman’ on ‘The Voice’]

I love my truck

She’s right outside

I ain’t got much love

But I sure got a ride

It don’t matter who lived

It don’t matter who lied

I got my truck right by my side

Photo by Donaldson Collection/Getty Images