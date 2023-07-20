5 Underrated Songs From Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars is likely one of the most listened-to artists of the past decade. Whenever he releases an album, the world stops and puts on their headphones. That being said, there are a handful of songs that have fallen short of becoming a radio single or a runaway hit.

It’s these songs that we would love to revisit today. Check out these five underrated songs from Bruno Mars, below.

1. “Natalie”

Mars gets a little testy in this Unorthodox Jukebox track. He directs his anger to a woman by the name of Natalie, who has run away with all his money just for the fun of it. Though the line She better sleep with one eye open…’Cause once I get my hands on her…creates a pause, Mars delivers one of his best choruses with “Natalie.” If you look past all the bravado, you’ll find an incredibly well-crafted pop hook.

Natalie, she ran away with all my money

And she did it for fun

Natalie, she’s probably out there thinkin’ it’s funny

Tellin’ everyone

Well, I’m diggin’ a ditch for this gold diggin’ bitch

Watch out, she’s quick

Look out for a pretty little thing named

Natalie, if you see her tell her I’m coming

She’d better run

2. “Moonshine”

Unorthodox Jukebox was all about infusing a retro beat into Mars’ pop musicality. He calls upon the heroes of disco in “Moonshine,” delivering a ballad that could inspire a turn around the dance floor just as well as some of his more anthemic numbers.

Oh, moonshine

Take us to the stars tonight

Take us to that special place

That place we went the last time, the last time

3. “777” (Silk Sonic)

Silk Sonic – Mars and Anderson .Paak – up the ante on their ’70s Vegas routine with “777.” Like many of their songs, the pair flex on the listener, bragging about a “brand new foreign” and “stacks on stacks.” Though the entirety of the duo’s debut album is the perfect soundtrack for those days you feel lucky, “777” is the ultimate one in that vein.

Pretty motherfucker with some money to blow

I’m ’bout to buy Las Vegas after this roll

I’m ’bout to buy Las Vegas after this roll

Come on, 7-7-7, let’s go

Yes, Lord (Touch the money, everything, oh)

4. “The Other Side”

Mars tapped CeeLo Green and B.o.B for features on “The Other Side.” Together, the trio created a song that is like candy for pop fanatics. Each artist is unique in their own right. On paper, this collaboration shouldn’t work but, they manage to pull it off.

You know I, I’ll be waiting on the other side

And you, all you gotta do is cross the line

I could wait a whole lifetime, but you just got to decide

You know I, I’ll be waiting on the other

Waiting on the other side

5. “Calling All My Lovelies”

The entirety of 24K Magic is well picked over, but if any of the tracks deserve even more attention, it’s “Calling All My Lovelies.” The harmonies in the chorus come straight from 1990. He delivers a slow jam of days gone by and updates it for a new generation. “Calling All My Lovelies” is the perfect mix of modern sensibilities and retro flavors.

I’m calling all my lovelies (calling all my lovelies)

‘Cause I can’t get a hold of you

Since you ain’t thinking of me (since you ain’t thinking of me)

Oh, look what you making me do

