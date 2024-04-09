“It’s Over”: Liam Gallagher Shoots Down Oasis Reunion

It’s the million-dollar question: Will Oasis ever reunite? Liam Gallagher says yes. Then maybe. Now, the lead vocalist is vehemently shutting down his former bandmate’s speculation of sharing a stage together one day.

“We Must All Really Move On”: Liam Gallagher Says No Oasis Reunion

Bassist Andy Bell joined Liam and brother Noel in 1999. The Welsh musician remained with Oasis until Noel’s abrupt departure in 2009. The same year, he rejoined Liam as part of the younger Gallagher’s post-Oasis project Beady Eye. Bell played guitar and keyboard until Beady Eye split in 2014.

Bell, who has since rejoined his original band Ride, seemed cautiously optimistic about an Oasis reunion during a recent interview with Virgin Radio.

“Yeah, they probably will,” he said. “I think yeah, they probably will do it. I don’t think it looks likely right now, but life is long, isn’t it?”

Not long enough for Liam, apparently. The 51-year-old Brit-pop pioneer took to social media Tuesday (April 9) to dash fans’ dreams.

“Andy bell from ride the shoe gazing phenomenon should really not be getting people’s hopes up,” Gallagher wrote on X/Twitter. “it’s not big and and it’s not clever.”

The younger Gallagher doubled down when a fan pointed out that Bell was “just saying what you’ve said a million times already.”

“I’ve never mentioned oasis reunion it’s over we must all really move in for our own mental health,” the “Wonderwall” singer replied.

Bell has also since publicly backtracked. “Apologies ! Didnt mean to get anyone’s hopes up, nothing to see here !” the guitarist wrote on X/Twitter.

Still, some fans continued to hold out hope. “We all would love to see them reunite,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “I want the brothers to mend before I see an Oasis reunion.”

The brothers each have their own thing going, however. In January, Noel, 56, announced his plans to record an acoustic album “for the fans.” As for Liam, he is currently on tour with John Squire of Stone Roses to promote their joint album.

The Gallagher brothers have long had a famously tumultuous relationship. In August 2009, Noel had finally reached his limit. The guitarist announced his departure on the band’s website: “People will write and say what they like but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

Featured image by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images