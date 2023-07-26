Our 5 Favorite Features with Sinéad O’Connor

As news broke of the death of Sinead O’Connor on July 26, 2023, we started to look back at all the times we shared O’Connor’s story here at American Songwriter. As we culled through the pieces that we wrote, we came up with 5 favorite features we wanted to share in rembrance of the talented singer.

Here’s a look at 5 articles American Songwriter shared about Sinéad O’Connor.

1. Who Wrote the Highly Covered Song “Nothing Compares 2 U”?

Very few songs resonate with heartache quite like “Nothing Compares 2 U.” The song perfectly captures the ugly realities that come with a broken heart, making it an instantly relatable, and therefore highly covered standard.

“Nothing Compares 2 U” was made famous by Sinéad O’Connor, but who wrote it?

2. 15 Notes We Jotted Down After Watching the New Sinéad O’Connor Doc, ‘Nothing Compares’

In 2022 a new documentary about controversial Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor aired on Showtime and, well, it’s incredible.

The doc, Nothing Compares, displays the difficult life of the legendary Irish vocalist, who constantly put herself in the crosshairs of controversy, from highlighting problems with racism in America to her infamous appearance on Saturday Night Live in which she decried the Pope by ripping up a picture of him on TV.

3. On This Day in Music History: Sinéad O’Connor Shreds Pope Photo in Infamous ‘SNL’ Moment

Thirty years ago, controversial Irish songstress Sinéad O’Connor became a woman hated by many, by an entire religion even.

On that day in 1992, the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer made a now-legendary appearance on Saturday Night Live, performing Bob Marley’s “War.” Her a cappella rendition of the 1976 tune was followed by the singer eviscerating a smiling picture of Pope John Paul II. In an attempt to protest against the sexual abuse of children in the Catholic Church—allegations that wouldn’t fully see the light of day for another decade—the singer exclaimed, “Fight the real enemy,” as fragments of photograph fluttered to the stage floor. She never once broke eye contact with the camera.

4. Sinéad O’Connor Reinterprets 19th Century “The Skye Boat Song” for ‘Outlander’ Series

Sinéad O’Connor shared her interpretation of the 19th-century Scottish song “The Skye Boat Song,” which ran as the theme song to season seven of the Starz series Outlander. Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts shared his excitement for the additon of O’Connor’s version.

“We are honored to have Sinéad O’Connor performing ‘The Skye Boat Song,’” said Matthew B. Roberts, executive producer of Outlander. “Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that’s beautiful about ‘Outlander.’ She is talented beyond measure. Hers is a voice of the ages, one which pierces heart and soul, and embodies the spirit of the show.”

5. Sinead O’Connor: I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss

Nine years ago we took a look at O’Connor’s new release, I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss. The album garnered a 4 out of 5 stars ranking.

“While O’Connor never really went anywhere, this self-assured and confident release feels like a comeback. It has elements of what made her so strong and startling back on her still dynamic 1987 debut but tempered and matured with the wisdom of a quarter century of experience,” Hal Horowitz shared in his review.

