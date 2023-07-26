Top 5 Sinéad O’Connor Songs

Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor became a household name in the early ’90s following the release of her second studio album, Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got. The record’s lead single, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” became a global hit, positioning her as one of the decade’s most captivating new artists.

Videos by American Songwriter

Her career trajectory took a sharp turn in 1992 when she ripped apart a photo of Pope John Paul II during a performance on Saturday Night Live. The act, which O’Connor saw as a visual protest against the abuse and concealment of children within the Catholic Church, earned backlash from both fans and the music industry.

She continued to release music over the next two decades, recording 10 studio albums and collaborations with Willie Nelson, Peter Gabriel, Massive Attack, and more. She continued to be outspoken on social issues and, in recent years, opened up about her struggles with her mental health.

O’Connor formally retired from the music industry in 2021, the same year she released her raw autobiography, Rememberings, which gave readers an intimate look into her life.

As the music community mourns the loss of Sinéad O’Connor, who died on July 26 at the age of 56, revisit five incredible songs from her turbulent but influential music career:

5. “Trouble of the World”

Released in 2020, at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, O’Connor broke a five-year hiatus with the release of “Trouble of the World.” Her cover of the traditional spiritual, made famous decades earlier by gospel legend Mahalia Jackson, served as O’Connor’s musical response to the current social and political climates.

4. “Success Has Made a Failure of Our Home”

In 1992, O’Connor put her own spin on a Top 10 hit from Loretta Lynn, putting the song back on the charts 40 years after its original release. “Success Has Made a Failure of Our Home,” the lead single from O’Connor’s third record, Am I Not Your Girl?, became a Top 20 hit and spotlighted her ability to transform a familiar track into something distinctly her own.

3. “Mandinka”

A punchy pop-rock gem, “Mandinka” became O’Connor’s second single in 1987 and helped build the momentum that catapulted her into mainstream success three years later. The success of the track also hinted at her crossover appeal, becoming a Top 20 hit on the UK Singles chart and Billboard‘s Dance Club Songs chart in the U.S.

2. “The Emperor’s New Clothes”

This powerful message of defiance was another early international success for O’Connor, reaching the top of Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart in the U.S. shortly after its release in 1990. The unbridled emotion in O’Connor’s vocal performance, paired with the lyrical message of moving forward even while society pushes her down, makes this track a pivotal representation of her as an artist.

1. “Nothing Compares 2 U”

If you think of Sinéad O’Connor, it’s likely that “Nothing Compares 2 U” is the first song to come to mind. Originally written and recorded by Prince for his Paisley Park Records side project, The Family, the tune was transformed into a soaring pop ballad to be included on O’Connor’s second record, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got. The completely reimagined song and its cinematic music video were quickly embraced by MTV, exposing her to a brand new audience.

“Nothing Compares 2 U” spent four weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified platinum by the RIAA. It became a global hit at a scale rarely seen, hitting No. 1 in over 15 countries. Often cited as one of the era’s best and most influential pop songs, O’Connor’s vocal performance on “Nothing Compares 2 U” evokes a feeling of longing and loneliness that anyone can connect with.

(Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)