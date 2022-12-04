5 of the Best Songs Written by Christine McVie —Outside of Fleetwood Mac

Christine McVie once said, “Songwriting has always been the favorite thing to do for me. Traveling and touring and living out of a suitcase, I don’t like that nomadic life. But writing songs, absolutely. I wouldn’t want to stop that.”

Luckily, she not only loved songwriting, but she was also exceptional at it. While each of the Fleetwood Mac members contributed something special to that once-in-a-generation band, McVie penned their most radio-friendly songs, consequently giving the band a significant portion of their biggest hits.

While she was most known for her contributions to Fleetwood Mac – “Little Lies,” “Everywhere” and “Songbird,” to name a few – McVie’s work outside of the band was just as riddled with pop treasures. As an homage to the late singer-songwriter, we’re going through some of the best songs written by McVie for her first band and solo projects, below.

1. “When the Train Comes Back” (Chicken Shack)

Before she was writing hits for Fleetwood Mac, McVie was a part of the blues outfit Chicken Shack. For the band’s debut LP, McVie penned “When the Train Comes Back”—a smoky lament in the spirit of John Lee Hooker. Though much of the album featured covers from blues icons, this McVie original was a taste of the magic she would later create alongside her Fleetwood Mac bandmates.

2. “Got a Hold on Me”

“Got a Hold on Me,” taken from McVie’s second solo effort, is reminiscent of all her best moments in Fleetwood Mac. It’s a bouncy, piano-led love song that featured Lindsey Buckingham on guitar and a selection of synths from Steve Winwood. It reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary and Top Rock charts.

3. “Feel About You” (With Lindsey Buckingham)

McVie’s last album was a collaborative project with Buckingham. Given that Mick Fleetwood and John McVie also worked on the album, it’s a little hard to deem “Feel About You” an “outside of Fleetwood Mac” effort, but since it’s not credited to the band it has found a spot on this list. McVie and Buckingham always had a special chemistry when they stepped into the studio together, and “Feel About You” is evidence of that fact.

4. “Love Will Show Us How”

Also taken from her 1984 self-titled album, “Love Will Show Us How” is the perfect mix of McVie’s raspy vocals and the smooth, upbeat musicality she hallmarked in that era. She sings I don’t fool around on my baby / And he don’t fool around on me / And I know when I need him / He’ll be there for me.

5. “Game of Pretend” (With Lindsey Buckingham)

Another McVie original from her collaborative album with Buckingham, “Game of Pretend” showcases what McVie did best: lull out a powerful vocal while hammering down on a piano. Though Buckingham’s distinct mark can’t be missed on this song, it’s McVie that really shines.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS