Ashton Nyte Pens Ode to Hope on “Cinnamon”

Feels like I can make it out this time, but how much longer / Water underneath the bridge is cold and getting deeper sings Ashton Nyte contemplating some of the steps that lead to self-doubt on “Cinnamon.” Off Nyte’s upcoming eighth solo album, Autumn’s Children, out August 25, the ballad is a captivating one confronting uncertainties and the security of hope.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Cinnamon,” following Nyte’s previous single “Something Beautiful,” expands on the singer/songwriter’s sinuous storylines, one drawn from 20-plus years of solo material, as well as even more years writing for The Awakening. Nyte has arrived at a place that’s centered evermore on human conditions with “Cinnamon” tugging at universal themes of gratefulness, hopefulness, and all the mental strains that can impede on the latter.

”’Cinnamon’ is an ode to hope in the face of adversity,” said Nyte. “In this instance, clinging to the promise of something that once was while navigating various shades of depression and self-doubt. I think it’s a song about coping — about doing what we need to do to get through.”

Carrying on with perfectly etched visuals from past film and video projects, the accompanying music video for “Cinnamon,” produced by Nyte, is interloped with imagery of Nyte performing and the silhouette of a ballerina, capturing the delicacy and perennial message within the lyrics.

Pour a little more into my glass and smooth the edges / Lighting up the frames of moments past, the frozen splinters, continues Nyte through more revelatory sequences.

“The new work has a fragile vulnerability to it which I’ve never fully revealed before,” Nyte previously said of Autumn’s Children. “It is a terrifying and exhilarating new chapter for me.”

Along with the 11-tracks of Autumn’s Children, which was produced and mixed entirely by Nyte, and follows his 2020 release, Waiting for a Voice, is an accompanying book of the same name. The collection of poetry, short stories and more penned by the artist is linked to the songs, and themes, within the album.

Autumn’s Children Track List:

1 – “The Garden”

2 – “Into The Dream”

3 – “Something Beautiful”

4 – “Rivers Run Black”

5 – “Horses”

6 – “Cinnamon”

7 – “Secret Love”

8 – “Go To Sleep”

9 – “The Little Ones”

10 – “Trapped Inside The World”

11 – “Your Story”

Photo by Ashton Nyte / Courtesy of Tell All Your Friends PR