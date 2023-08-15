5 of the Best Kelly Clarkson Lyrics

Kelly Clarkson not only has one of the best voices of her generation, but she also has some pretty stellar lyrics. The pop icon has a number of timeless anthems to her name, all of which feature lyrics that are seared into most of our minds. Who could forget the chorus to “Since U Been Gone” or “Breakaway?”

Find five of Clarkson’s best lyrical turns, below.

1. Out of the darkness and into the sun / But I won’t forget all the ones that I love / I’ll take a risk / Take a chance / Make a change / And breakaway (“Breakaway”)

Clarkson has no shortage of cathartic imagery in her music, but “Breakaway” is perhaps her most impassioned declaration of moving on. In the lines above, Clarkson closes the door on one chapter while moving optimistically into the next. Anyone who has ever needed a little reassurance while taking a chance or making a change since 2004 could latch onto this track for some positive reinforcement.

2. Miss Independent / Miss Self-Sufficient / Miss Keep Your Distance / Miss Unafraid / Miss Out of My Way / Miss Don’t Let a Man Interfere (“Miss Independent”)

We all need to be reminded of our independence every now and again. When life and its troubles get a little too much to bare we can often lose out direction. In “Miss Independent,” Clarkson provides a map back to our self-confidence amid those low moments. It’s hard to feel down in the dumps when Clarkson is dealing out affirmations like the lines above.

3. And don’t say / You simply lost your way / She may believe you / But I never will / Never again (“Never Again”)

“Never Again” is one of Clarkson’s most seething breakup anthems. In the lines above, she highlights the key differences between her and her ex’s new girl: She may believe you, but I never will. Like in “Miss Independent,” Clarkson gives her listeners license to maintain confidence amid a tough situation – in this case, a breakup.

4. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger / Stand a little taller / Doesn’t mean I’m lonely when I’m alone / What doesn’t kill you makes a fighter (“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”)

Few songs are as fun to scream along to as Clarkson’s “Stronger” is. The chorus is pure fodder for a sing-a-long in the car or an emotional karaoke session. Clarkson uses the familiar adage of “What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger” in this song. She gives it the appropriate amount of attitude someone who has come out the other side of a sticky situation would.

5. Since you been gone / I can breathe for the first time / I’m so moving on / Thanks to you / Now I get, I get what I want (“Since U Been Gone”)

The only song potentially more fun to scream along to than “Stronger” is “Since U Been Gone.” Clarkson delivers the mother of all breakup songs with this one. Hordes of heartbroken people have given this song a spin since 2004. Most of its appeal comes from its chorus, which can be seen above.



Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images