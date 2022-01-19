Neil Young and Crazy Horse to Stream New Documentary, ‘Barn,’ Tomorrow

On Thursday (January 20), Neil Young fans are in for a treat.

That’s when music fans can stream the new documentary, Barn, a “revealing and beautiful” documentary about the making of the latest Neil Young with Crazy Horse album of the same name, via YouTube.

The album, Barn, was released on December 10, 2021.

The show starts on Thursday at 10 am PT.

According to a press release, the new documentary, which is directed by actress Daryl Hannah, “catches a rare intimate glimpse of this legendary band as they make music in a restored 19th-century log barn under the full moon.”

The release adds: “The film captures Neil and the Horse in an organic way, their easy irreverent humor, their brotherhood, and of course their music, as it was created. Barn intentionally lingers on single shots for entire songs, showing there are no tricks, revealing the raw, organic, and spontaneous process of the music bursting to life from unexpected moments.

“Exquisite changes of light and weather dance in the remote meadow where the barn sits, adding sweet, mystical magic as the music thumps, reverberates, and echoes. The film is infused with the gratitude and joy that permeated the whole experience.”

Along with Barn, Young recently released the shelved 1975 album Homegrown along with the live albums, Young Shakespeare from 1970 and the Way Down in the Rust Bucket (1990).

Young began recording Barn in June of 2021. “We are so happy to be back in the barn, a barn built to replicate the 1850s barn that had collapsed in exactly the same place, high in the mountains of Colorado,” said Young on his site earlier this year. “It’s an exact replica of the original, built with Ponderosa pines by Ted Moews and his great crew of artisans.”

He added, “These are new times, with new songs and feelings after what our world has been through and continues to face. This music we are making for our souls. It’s like fresh water on a desert. Life is going on.”

Barn Track Listing

1. “Song Of The Seasons”

2. “Heading West”

3. “Change Ain’t Never Gonna”

4. “Canerican”

5. “Shape Of You”

6. “They Might Be Lost”

7. “Human Race”

8. “Tumblin’ Thru The Years”

9. “Welcome Back”

10. “Don’t Forget Love”

