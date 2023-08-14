Is a New Katy Perry Album on the Way?

Katy Perry caused quite the buzz with her fanbase after footage appeared online seemingly showcasing the pop singer hinting at the release of a new album. The incident happened last week during a show at Resorts World Theatre at her current Las Vegas residency.

Pop Base uploaded a video that depicts the “California Gurls” singer making a comment that referenced her past two albums. “If you can’t love me at my ‘Witness’ or ‘Smile’ era, then you can’t love me in my KP6 era,” Perry says in the video.

While recently speaking with Good Morning America, Perry revealed that she has been busy working on music lately. “I think that I’m writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love because I’m feeling so much of it – so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed,” Perry said.

“I’m always writing, I have been, but I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a three-year-old,” Perry continued. “I will be back, but let me get this right.”

Witness was released in 2017, while Smile was released in 2020. “The public didn’t react in the way I had expected to … which broke my heart,” Perry told Vogue Australia while discussing Witness in 2018.

Perry’s Vegas residency is coming to an end this fall. “I know how important it is to some audience members,” Perry told Good Morning America. “I’m just so grateful for the continuous opportunity to keep evolving as an artist, as a human, as a mother, and to be able to keep bringing joy to people’s lives through the arts and entertainment and visuals.

“I will always remember this joy of community and family and togetherness, all singing the same song,” Perry said of her two-year residency. “It’s been a bunch of strangers under one roof singing the same song. So, there’s an energy that’s wonderful.”

Perry is releasing a box set titled Katy Perry CATalog Collector’s Edition on October 20. The box set celebrates the anniversaries of her first three albums as Katy Perry.

