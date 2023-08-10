Kelly Clarkson Offers Soulful Cover of Lainey Wilson’s “Heart Like a Truck”

Kelly Clarkson continues to show her love for other artists with a cover of Lainey Wilson’s “Heart Like a Truck.” During a recent performance of her Las Vegas residency, The Chemistry Residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, Clarkson busted out her inner country fan girl.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I love this artist,” she professed of Wilson. Describing herself as an avid fan of ’80s and ’90s country music since it’s what she was raised on in Texas, Clarkson says she has an affinity for Wilson because of her nostalgic sound. “I love it and I love anything that sounds like it or is a derivative of it,” the singer added of throwback country.

Clarkson was smitten when she had Wilson on her talk show in March 2023 to talk music and her guest starring role on Yellowstone. “I fell in love with her,” the American Idol winner praises, drawing immediate cheers from the crowd. “I’m in love with her, I think she’s so cool.”

Though this marked her first time singing “Heart Like a Truck,” Clarkson admitted that she’s had Bell Bottom Country on repeat all summer while at her ranch in Montana. “I love her entire album,” she said, adding that she’s “really into” “Heart Like a Truck.”

Clarkson sounded like a natural on the song, even after she accidentally flubbed a lyric and requested to start the song over. “I did change one line, she says Chevy and I’m a Ford girl,” she jokes. The hitmaker’s soulful voice does the song justice as she offers an understated rendition – that is until she gets to the end and belts out the final few notes.

“Heart Like a Truck” is the lead single off Bell Bottom Country. It peaked at No. 1 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart. “This is a song about finding freedom in strength, and not being afraid of your scars and bruises,” Wilson described “Heart Like a Truck” in a press statement. “A truck that has hit a few bumps and earned a few scratches has proved itself and its tenacity…the shiny one on the lot can’t say that.”

The song’s release was sandwiched in between two of her hit collaborations, “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell and “Wait in the Truck” with HARDY.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images