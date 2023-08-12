5 of the Best Kris Kristofferson Lyrics

Kris Kristofferson is inarguably one of the most cherished songwriters of all time. His songs have become hits for both himself and his peers like Johnny Cash, Janis Joplin, and more. His unique songwriting voice has delivered more than his fair share of timeless tracks. Though he has countless to choose from, these are our picks for his five best lyrics, below.

1. Lord, what did I ever do / That was worth lovin’ You or the kindness You’ve shown (“Why Me,” 1974)

Kristofferson points his praises toward the sky in “Why Me.” Though he has certainly paid his dues, Kristofferson is one of the lucky ones that have gotten to enjoy a career as a singer-songwriter, as well as all the fame and prestige that comes along with that. He certainly has a lot to be thankful for and he humbly accepts that fact in this track.

2. On the Sunday morning sidewalk, wishin’ Lord that I was stoned / Cause there is something in a Sunday, makes a body feel alone / And there is nothing short of die’n, half a lonesome as the sound / On the sleepin’ city sidewalks, Sunday morning coming down (“Sunday Morning Comin’ Down,” 1970)

“Sunday Morning Comin’ Down” is one of Kristofferson’s most famous works and for good reason. He perfectly captures the feeling of being hungover on a quiet Sunday—a feeling many of us know all too well. Kristofferson has made a career of taking everyday scenarios and making them sound artful and poetic.

3. Freedom’s just another word for nothin’ left to lose / Nothin’, don’t mean nothin’ hon’ if it ain’t free (“Me and Bobby McGee,” 1970)

Another one of Kristofferson’s signature tracks, “Me and Bobby McGee,” features the lines above. Kristofferson loves to relay simple truths in his songwriting. Freedom’s just another word for nothin’ left to lose isn’t that lofty of a statement when you boil it down, but it is nonetheless eye-opening.

4. Comin’ close together with a feelin’ that I’ve never known before, in my time / She ain’t ashamed to be a woman, or afraid to be a friend / I don’t know the answer to the easy way she opened every door in my mind / But dreamin’ was as easy as believin’ it was never gonna end (“Lovin’ Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again),” 1971)

Kristofferson conflates his love interest with a force of nature in “Lovin’ Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again).” In the lines above, he describes just why loving her is so easy. It’s swoon-worthy stuff.

5. And I don’t need this town of yours more than I’ve never needed nothing else / Cause there’s still a lotta drinks that I ain’t drunk / Lots of pretty thoughts that I ain’t thunk, oh yeah / Lord there’s still so many lonely girls in this best of all possible worlds (“Best Of All Possible Worlds,” 2016)

In “Best Of All Possible Worlds,” Kristofferson gets himself jailed for intoxication. In the lyrics, he gets kicked out of the town he finds himself locked up in. When they finally agree to release him, they make him promise he will turn his back on the town. Kristofferson isn’t too worried about being exiled though, there is much to explore out there: lotta drinks, pretty thoughts, and lonely girls.

