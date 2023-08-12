7 Best Turntables of 2023

Looking for the best turntable money can buy? We cover everything you need to know below!

Videos by American Songwriter

Great turntables offer the warm sound quality record players are so often associated with. Bad ones beat up your records and your eardrums.

We cover everything from home record players to direct drive turntables below, and our buyer's guide explains what makes some record players so much better than others.

Our top pick is the Technics SL-1200MK7 record player, which offers DJ-quality performance and more.

Let's find the best turntable to take home today!

Best Turntables

1. Best Overall – Technics SL-1200MK7 Direct Drive Professional Turntable

SPECS

Record Sizes Supported: 3 (7", 10" and 12")

3 (7", 10" and 12") Outputs: 1 x Dual RCA Stereo

1 x Dual RCA Stereo Crossfade, Tempo, and Pitch Controls: NA | Yes (33, 45, and 78 rpm) | Yes (±8% and ±16%)

NA | Yes (33, 45, and 78 rpm) | Yes (±8% and ±16%) Motor and Weight: Direct motor | 21.2 lbs.

Armin Van Buuren singled out his acquisition of a Technics turntable as a turning point in his musical career. Fatboy Slim seems to like his Technics too.

This legendary line of turntables originally brought to market by Panasonic offers top-notch sound quality and flexibility by way of a powerful, coreless direct drive motor. In fact, the Technics line pioneered direct drive turntable designs altogether.

Although you don't need anything quite as souped up as the Technics SL-1200MK7 just to listen to your collection of vinyl records, you'll be delighted with this turntable if you plan on performing with it.

Of course, you can't really do better than a SL-1200MK7 record player for pretty much anything vinyl-related. Technics are the world's most popular variety of turntables for a reason, after all. They work. They work very well.

Plenty of people report choosing SL-1200MK7 record players for more than mere nostalgia.

This model's pitch control is well-liked, as are its powerful torque and heavy-duty platter. It's a turntable that's built to last, and it delivers premium quality to match its unmistakably premium price tag.

If you're looking for the one record player to rule them all, you can stop looking.

Where belt-driven record players run into cogging conundrums, the SL-1200MK7 keeps on spinning. Where lighter models skip and vibrate, the dual-platter and S-arm-equipped Technics line never misses a beat.

2. Best Budget Turntable – Sony PSLX310BT Turntable with Bluetooth Connectivity

SPECS

Record Sizes Supported: 2 (7" and 12")

2 (7" and 12") Outputs: 1 x Dual RCA Stereo (fixed cable), USB, and Bluetooth

1 x Dual RCA Stereo (fixed cable), USB, and Bluetooth Crossfade, Tempo, and Pitch Controls: No | 2 speeds (33 and 45 rpm) | No

No | 2 speeds (33 and 45 rpm) | No Motor and Weight: Belt motor | 7 lbs.

Sony's PSLX310BT record player isn't actually the absolute cheapest option on this list, but budget buyers should strongly consider it over other options for its solid playback flexibility and streamlined form factor.

This turntable was made for playing vinyl records without a whole lot of fuss or fidgeting. Its belt-driven platter makes it a no-go for scratching, but it more than makes up for this by supporting Bluetooth speakers and headphones.

Basically, this budget turntable can play your records without distorting their sound or damaging them as the uber-cheap options are known to do, and it'll look pretty slick as it does so.

Those who purchased the PSLX310BT seemed to appreciate how easy it is to set up and the fact that it is fully automatic. No need to get up every 20 minutes or so to turn it off.

The best turntable you can buy is the one that suits your needs. If you need something simple enough for consistent home use that will never butcher your records or screw up the audio, then the PSLX310BT is a great find among other budget record players.

For anyone looking to add a stylish new record player to their home entertainment setup, this one is where it's at.

For the traditionalists who insist on enjoying vinyl over a wired connection, the PSLX310BT delivers with a pair of RCA connectors on the back.

You can even wire this bad boy up to your laptop via USB to rip audio off your old vinyls for digital archival. All of this at a price point well below $300 makes for a screaming deal.

3. Best Portable Turntable – Numark PT-01USB Portable Turntable

SPECS

Record Sizes Supported: 3 (7", 10", and 12")

3 (7", 10", and 12") Outputs: 1 x Dual RCA Stereo, 1 x 1/8" headphone and 1 x 1/4" headphone

1 x Dual RCA Stereo, 1 x 1/8" headphone and 1 x 1/4" headphone Crossfade, Tempo, and Pitch Controls: No | Yes (33, 45, and 78 rpm) | Yes (+/- 10%)

No | Yes (33, 45, and 78 rpm) | Yes (+/- 10%) Motor and Weight: Belt motor | 4.2 lbs.

The Numark PT-01USB is, without a doubt, the best record player vinyl lovers on the go could possibly ask for.

Where most record players are intended to be used in a single spot or, at the very least, on designated stage stands and tables, the PT-01USB was made with frequent movement in mind.

This turntable can plug into a wall, hook into a USB port, or run on batteries, making it possible to power up and play records in the least likely of places. For the daring, beach outings, picnics, and campsites are all fair game with a PT-01USB and a case of vinyl classics.

You don't even need external speakers to make this turntable sing. It has its own convenient, built-in speakers that many seem to find pleasantly surprising in terms of sound quality.

Not all record players in this price range support multiple playback speeds, but this one does. You can run the PT-01USB at 33, 45, and 78 rpm as needed, making most standard records playable without much fuss.

People have pointed out that the sub $200 price point had them skeptical of this record player's capabilities, but it exceeded their expectations all the same.

Just keep in mind that the PT-01USB is a fairly light machine and may be susceptible to vibration without an aftermarket counterweight.

All in all, this record player is an excellent plug-and-play companion for the vinyl enthusiast. It's designed to be toted along on your travels to grace the world with warm recordings wherever you are.

An abundance of outputs, including RCA and USB, makes recording your collection of vinyl records possible on the PT-01USB. Plus, it even offers a bit of pitch control for last-minute adjustments.

4. Best for Scratching – Stanton STX Limited-edition Portable Scratch Turntable

SPECS

Record Sizes Supported: 1 (7")

1 (7") Outputs: 1 x Dual RCA Stereo, 1 x 1/4" TRS, 1 x 1/8" TRS, USB-A, Onboard Speakers, and Bluetooth

1 x Dual RCA Stereo, 1 x 1/4" TRS, 1 x 1/8" TRS, USB-A, Onboard Speakers, and Bluetooth Crossfade, Tempo, and Pitch Controls: Yes (Innofader Nano) | Yes (33, 45, and 78 rpm) | Yes (Ultra Pitch)

Yes (Innofader Nano) | Yes (33, 45, and 78 rpm) | Yes (Ultra Pitch) Motor and Weight: NA | 5.3 lbs.

The inimitable DJ QBert rocks Stantons every so often. If the line works for him, it should be solid enough for even the most experimental musicians out there.

This is the best option you can turn to for 7" disc scratching, outfitted with a mini Innofader Nano Crossfader for real-deal sonic rearrangements on the fly.

Unlike most single-platter record players in this niche, the STX can be set up to work for both right and left-handed disc jockeys with ease via its reversible fader. It also benefits from built-in rechargeable batteries for spontaneous scratching sessions while out and about.

People are pretty pleased with the features this diminutive record player packs in - especially the ultrapitch control and pro-tier crossfader.

Most purchasers also appreciate the Bluetooth connectivity and USB port that can automatically record sessions to a flash drive.

The Stanton STX record player does just about everything a budding DJ could want a scratch practice platter to do (and maybe a little more). It even incorporates some decent onboard speakers to make firing it up as frictionless as possible.

Add in its line-in input as well as handy curve/cut-in control knobs, and you've got yourself a killer scratch deck!

5. Best for Performing – Reloop RP-7000 MK2 Direct Drive Turntable

SPECS

Record Sizes Supported: 3 (7", 10", and 12")

3 (7", 10", and 12") Outputs: 1 x Dual RCA Stereo (phono/line)

1 x Dual RCA Stereo (phono/line) Crossfade, Tempo, and Pitch Controls: NA | Yes (33, 45, and 78 rpm) | Yes (+/-8%, +/-16%, and +/-50%)

NA | Yes (33, 45, and 78 rpm) | Yes (+/-8%, +/-16%, and +/-50%) Motor and Weight: Direct motor | 25.7 lbs.

Public Enemy's DJ Lord seems to love his Reloops, and chances are you will too.

The RP-7000 MK2 boasts a solid, substantial build that bolsters sound quality while an S-shaped tone arm coaxes every ounce of music from your records with nary a skip to be heard.

This model features a built-in phono preamp to simplify plugging into an audio system and adjustable torque for custom response under your fingers.

The RP-7000 MK2 also beats out most other record players in the gigging arena with a flutter-stopping, pitch-corrected, quartz-driven, direct drive motor to die for.

Those who've purchased this record player point out its high performance and consistency. No bunny-hopping needles on any kind of vinyl or early signs of wear and tear after hard scratching sessions... This one just works.

Anyone on the market for direct drive turntables they can count on performing with again and again should seriously consider picking up the RP-7000 MK2.

For the best turntable to take on tour, this model is a real top contender. The universal pickup cartridge connection alone makes the RP-7000 MK2 ideal for custom setups and onstage experimentation.

Besides the built-in phono preamp, you can also count on this turntable's output signal being solid thanks to its gold-plated RCA jacks.

Unlike a wide variety of performance-tier record players, the RP-7000 MK2 also benefits from a transport-ready recessed rear connector panel to simplify packing it up.

6. Best for Beginners – Pioneer DJ PLX-500 Direct Drive Turntable

SPECS

Record Sizes Supported: 3 (7", 10", and 12")

3 (7", 10", and 12") Outputs: USB and 1 x Dual RCA Stereo (fixed cable)

USB and 1 x Dual RCA Stereo (fixed cable) Crossfade, Tempo, and Pitch Controls: NA | Yes (33, 45, and 78 rpm) | Yes (+/- 8%)

NA | Yes (33, 45, and 78 rpm) | Yes (+/- 8%) Motor and Weight: Direct motor | 23.6 lbs.

This is the best turntable you could hope to get if you're just getting started with analog sound. It comes with everything you need to make your vinyls howl at home or onstage.

The DJ PLX-500 comes with a great built-in phono preamp and switch to adjust your output for either a mixer or a line input. It also offers USB functionality to help you record your records, scratch sessions, or both.

Best of all, both the headshell and cartridge are included, so you can get everything up and running in record time.

Others who already have this record player insist it's among the heaviest they have had the pleasure to work with, making it much more effective at stopping unwanted vibrations from hampering proper playback.

Beginners also attest to the DJ PLX-500's novice-friendliness, confirming that it is indeed super easy to set up and start using.

The flexible direct drive motor ensures you'll be able to give scratching a try without damaging anything, making this just about the best turntable at this price point to get started with.

As far as outputs go, between the built-in phono preamp and RCA connectors, you should have no trouble at all getting high-definition sound out of your records.

You even get some nice bonuses in the box, including a slipmat, balance weights, and audio cables to help you on your way to analog mixing mastery.

7. Best for Recording Vinyl – Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB-BK Direct Drive Turntable with USB

SPECS

Record Sizes Supported: 3 (7", 10", and 12")

3 (7", 10", and 12") Outputs: 1 x Dual RCA Stereo and USB

1 x Dual RCA Stereo and USB Crossfade, Tempo, and Pitch Controls: NA | Yes (33, 45, and 78 rpm) | Yes (+/- 8% and +/- 16%)

NA | Yes (33, 45, and 78 rpm) | Yes (+/- 8% and +/- 16%) Motor and Weight: Direct motor | 17.6 lbs.

Audio Technica delivers high-fidelity vinyl conversion tech with the AT-LP120XUSB-BK.

This turntable's name might not roll off your tongue, but the impressive recording feature set Audio Technica offers here will make even seasoned pros drool, given the sub $400 price tag.

A built-in phono preamp with a switch makes hooking this machine up to mixers and A/V systems of all kinds a snap. Plus, you can rip records straight to digital formats via the AT-LP120XUSB-BK's integrated USB port.

If you're looking to digitize vinyl with a high degree of accuracy, this may well be one of the best turntables for the job.

Audio Technica's AT-LP120XUSB-BK seems to satisfy users with lots of records to convert to digital audio, allowing them to do so with consistent, dynamic control of pitch and playback.

You can use this Audio Technica turntable to record analog albums in even the most inhospitable of listening environments thanks to a die-cast aluminum, anti-resonance platter, and an integrated pop-up target light for the stylus.

Audio Technica clearly considered everything analog archival enthusiasts might be looking for while designing the AT-LP120XUSB-BK, from the built-in phono preamp to the hydraulically damped tonearm. The inclusion of a proper headshell and cartridge is also a welcome bonus.

Best Turntables Buyer's Guide

The best turntable you can buy is the turntable that best satisfies your own unique needs.

There are just a few key factors you'll need to consider as you seek out the perfect record player: supported record sizes, outputs, motor type, overall weight, crossfade sliders, tempo switches, and pitch controls.

Here's why the factors above matter so much:

Record Sizes Supported

Records generally come in three different sizes: 12-inch, 7-inch, and the somewhat rarer 10-inch.

Scratch enthusiasts looking to get some practice in could find something like the Stanton STX, which only supports 7-inch records, to be the perfect travel companion.

You may only need your record player to handle 12-inch records, allowing you to choose from a wide variety of machines with little to no support for 10-inch discs.

But, if you plan on digitizing your grandparents' trove of warbling crooner tunes, you'll likely encounter 10 inchers a-plenty. A high-quality turntable that can't handle them will do you no good.

Outputs

The overall sound quality a given turntable is capable of putting out depends largely on its output options.

The quality of these components can dramatically alter the sounds you get out of your records. The actual types of outputs available on your turntable can color the sound too. They can also make certain use cases possible or impossible.

For instance, Audio Technica's AT-LP120XUSB-BK turntable offers standard RCA outputs but also includes a USB port, allowing you to record your vinyl in a digital format with relative ease.

The inclusion of a built-in phono preamp is another important output feature to look for. Without one, you'll need to resort to using an external phono preamp to get any usable volume out of your record player.

You can avoid dealing with an external phono preamp altogether by choosing a turntable with such essentials integrated into its design.

Motor and Weight

There are three main motor designs that turntables tend to possess: belt-based, direct, and idler wheel-based. The last of these isn't particularly popular, but the first two definitely dominate the market.

Cheaper record player designs often stick to the use of a belt to join a DC servomotor to the rotating platter that moves the record itself. However, there are many respectable belt-driven turntables on the market made with solid materials that can hold up to long-term use.

If you need a solid record player to use at home, then a belt-driven option could be a great bargain. On the other hand, the best turntable for a budding DJ eager to build their scratching chops would be one with a direct drive that won't be damaged by manual interference.

Crossfade, Tempo, and Pitch Controls

Great record players give you just the right amount of control needed to do what you want to do with them. For turntablists itching to scratch, fader switches and pitch controls are paramount.

If your main aim is to experience the utmost in vinyl sound quality at home, then less control could be acceptable so long as playback is superb.

Tempo control and support for standard tempos required to play the records you have on hand is important regardless of your DJ ambitions or lack thereof. A record player capable of spinning at 33 rpm, 45 rpm, and 78 rpm can handle practically any record that will fit on it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the qualities of a good turntable?

Great sound quality is one of the first things a good turntable offers over the competition.

Entry-level turntables may be lacking in a number of ways, including the quality of their outputs, their overall stability, and even the shape of their tonearms. All of these factors affect the sound they convey to your speakers.

Similarly, the inclusion of a built-in phono preamp ensures enough amplification is available to get rich sound all the way to your monitors in the first place. Good turntables have this by default, while others may not.

What difference does a good turntable make?

A good record player reproduces the great sound stored as grooves in your records with a high degree of accuracy. Top-tier turntables incorporate a vibration-damping design and a built-in phono preamp to pump a substantial audio signal out to your speaker system.

You cannot expect entry-level turntables to deliver in this arena, as the materials they use don't give them the necessary stability, clarity, and torque consistency to rotate without introducing distortion.

Do turntables sound better than digital?

The sound quality you get out of vinyl can be very high if the right rotating speeds and modern records are leveraged on a solid turntable. However, digital technically beats analog where accuracy and data depth are concerned.

Although you can store more audible information in digital files than would be practical or even possible on vinyl, the venerable old analog disc does have an advantage of its own: warmth.

The physical grooves on your records actually introduce a welcome bit of distortion into the mix of the original recording, making vinyl sound just a bit fuzzier, fuller, and warmer than the same audio data would sound if it were captured digitally.

Whether you plop a record onto a fine Audio Technica platter or a portable Numark PT-01USB, you'll get a bit of added warmth over its digital counterpart's relatively sterile accuracy.

What genres sound best on vinyl?

Just about any genre of music can sound magnificent on vinyl, but those that benefit most from the added warmth analog sound adds to a mix will work best.

You can load your record player with some Hip Hop classics or spin up a modern metal album and have a pretty good time. Anything with an emphasis on lower register riffs, brooding bass lines, and feisty rhythm will sound superb on an analog disc.

Try the best dj speakers for crisp sound and get a set of the best headphones for djs to mix up in style.

Do vinyls have a lifespan?

As a material, PVC can last quite a long time, indeed. Upwards of 100 years, even... But most records don't survive nearly that long before becoming unusable. Every scratch, even that of the turntable's stylus, damages them over time.

And so, by a thousand cuts, all records must eventually meet their demise. Even a top-of-the-line Technics deck or the latest and greatest from Audio Technica would fail to revive a record with gouges and divots all over it.

If you want to hear more than mere noise from your record player in 50 years, don't drag your vinyl collection down a gravelly road. Take care of your records, and they'll last long enough to surprise you and yours sometime down the line.

Conclusion

Only you can know which of the options covered here is the best turntable for your vinyl collection. Use the buyer's guide above to find the right match.

Many consider the Technics SL-1200MK7 to be the absolute best record player on the market for DJs. It has a direct drive motor design and is the deck of choice for quite a few living legends in the turntable space.

If you're looking for a cheaper record player that gets the job done, then you'll find the Sony PSLX310BT to be a good fit.