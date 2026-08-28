5 of the Grooviest Songs Turning 50 This Year That Still Make Me Want to Dance

The late 1970s ushered in a distinct blend of rock, funk, disco, and soul, easily making the songs from that era, including songs from 1976 specifically, the grooviest of all time. Even five decades after these songs’ releases, they all make me want to get up and dance just as much as the first time I heard them.

“Let ‘Em In” by Wings

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Wings, Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles band, released “Let ‘Em In” on their 1976 album, Wings At The Speed Of Sound. The song is quintessentially Paul McCartney. There are multiple characters, infectious grooves, and lots of musical painting. Throughout the entire song, a plodding piano part mimics someone actually knocking on the front door. Never has a simple knock-knock on a door felt so dancey.

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“Takin’ It To The Streets” by The Doobie Brothers

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The Doobie Brothers released “Takin’ It To The Streets” in March 1976 on the album of the same name. This was Michael McDonald’s first song on lead vocals, and he wrote the track, too. It proved to be a tremendous success, peaking at No. 13 in the United States and No. 7 in Canada. Even 50 years later, this song still makes me want to move.

“Fly Like An Eagle” by Steve Miller Band

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Steve Miller Band’s album Fly Like An Eagle is full of great tracks. But none of them make me want to dance quite like the grooviest of all the songs: the 1976 album’s title track. Is the dancing that I want to do mainly swaying and moving my arms like I’m flying in some kind of gelatinous atmosphere? Maybe. But that’s still dancing, you know.

“Are You Ready For The Country” by Waylon Jennings

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Waylon Jennings might have been a country icon, but he was no stranger to exploring other genres. Jennings released many non-country covers throughout his career, including a rendition of Neil Young’s “Are You Ready For The Country”. Jennings’ version is a classic country shuffle with enough groove to get your toes tapping no matter how many times you’ve heard it.

“Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry

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Finally, wrapping up this list of the grooviest songs from 1976 that are turning 50 this year is a funk song done by a rock band. “Play That Funky Music” came about after Wild Cherry’s audience began requesting funk halfway through their set. Some artists would let that request offend them. Wild Cherry turned into a career-defining hit.

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