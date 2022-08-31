CCR’s Doug Clifford to Release Lost LP ‘California Gold’ Featuring Bobby Whitlock

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford has found in his “vault” what was thought to be a lost studio album. Now, he’s set to release it.

The new record, California Gold, features famed singer Bobby Whitlock, along with many other notable players. It’s set to drop this fall on September 9.

Fans can pre-order the newly discovered record here.

Clifford, the beloved drummer from CCR, has a “treasure trove of unreleased recordings he’s produced over the years, all safely stored in Cosmo’s Vault,” according to a press statement.

And this past summer he re-discovered what he thought was a long-lost album called California Gold. It features Whitlock on lead vocals, singing 10 original songs he and Cosmo co-wrote together. The album was recorded at the infamous “Cosmos Factory” and other various San Francisco Bay Area studios and the result is indeed a newly unearthed treasure.

The rock luminaries joined forces to create a perfect good-time rock-n-roll record. Clifford is known for his powerful drum style in one of the most popular American bands from the late ’60s and early ’70s, Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Co-founder of Derek & The Dominos, Bobby Whitlock is well known to rock fans, critics, and music aficionados. As well as being a singer/songwriter, guitarist and Hammond B-3 player, the musician has enjoyed his own string of hits in collaboration with Eric Clapton, including “Layla,” “Bell Bottom Blues,” “Tell The Truth” and more.

The two gathered other top-shelf musicians along their journey, including producer/writer and bassist extraordinaire, Donald “Duck” Dunn, who ushered in the sounds of Stax and played bass on literally thousands of recordings. Other musicians include Tom Miller on bass and David Vega and Mike O’Neill on guitar.

The songs on the rediscovered LP are a combination of roots rock and melodic blues, all-natural with no filler. Whitlock’s powerful and distinctive vocals are in top form and Cosmo’s drumming is rock solid, stretching beyond his well-known Creedence grooves.

For reasons that shall remain a mystery, California Gold was somehow lost in time. But now that the album has been re-discovered, perhaps its time is here and now.

The California Gold release date for streaming and downloads is Sept. 9 via Cliffsong Records, distributed globally by BFD/The Orchard. CD is available for pre-order now, here.