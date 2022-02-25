5 Producers Who Will Bring Your Song to Life

A lot of aspiring songwriters wonder, “What does a music producer do?” At a high level, their job is to help an artist bring their vision to life and guide their recording project to completion. A good producer should have exceptional listening and project management skills, a strong grasp of recording technology, and a deep, holistic music knowledge.
An even harder question is how to find a music producer, especially a good one. If their friends don’t know a producer to introduce them to, people will typically seek them out online and try direct messaging them on Instagram. Another interesting tactic is looking at credits from some of your favorite songs and trying to track down who produced it. Still, it’s hard to get in contact with cold outreach.
Fortunately, for anyone seeking help in bringing their songs to life, we found 5 really impressive music producers you can easily work with. These producers are all FiverrPros meaning they’ve been verified by the Fiverr team as exceptional talent who offer superior quality and service.
Top 5 Producers
As a Seattle-based artist, Andrew’s recorded albums at such legendary studios as Robert Lang Studios (Macklemore, Nirvana) and Bear Creek Studio (Lumineers, Brandi Carlile). His music has been licensed by Netflix, ABC, The CW, Toyota and Starbucks, his songs have collectively amassed over 3 million streams, and he’s worked in the studio with artists like The Goo Goo Dolls, Phillip Phillips, Sol and Abby Quinn. He has a keen understanding of the commercial music industry, and his passion is to bring this experience to the music he works on.
Marvin is a professional songwriter / producer / guitarist / vocalist from Amsterdam. He started out as a rock guitarist, but nowadays he mostly writes and produces for pop and EDM acts from the Netherlands and around the world. He’s worked with labels like Warner Music, Disney and Universal. He’s collaborated with people like Sacha Skarbek (Miley Cyrus, Adele, Backstreet Boys) Anders Grahn (Black Eyed Peas, Anastacia) and many more.
Kira is a producer, singer, and songwriter. She has been singing, writing songs, producing tracks and videos for over 10 years. Kira leads a full-service production company that works with artists and brands from across the globe. Her talented, creative team can help bring music and video to life from scratch. Kira also participated in Eurovision’s Song Contest!
Arnaud works primarily in post-production. He collaborates with several publishers and music studios such as BAM music, Boogie Collective, Outloud Publishing, Music Rights Clearance, Barnum and many others. He’s been creating and producing albums for over 15 years. He’s worked with world-renowned brands such as Nike, BMW, Netflix, Adidas and more.
If you already have a basic demo, Javier is a great choice to take it to the next level. Javier’s helped several artists produce amazing sounding records. He’s also written and produced for film and TV. He has a Summa Cum Laude degree in Film Scoring from Berklee College of music, numerous awards and vast experience in the industry.
2 Additional Cool Opportunities
If you need a vocalist to incorporate into your song, Christina is among the best. Her vocals are in films, ads, games, and she’s worked with clients such as Universal Music, Sony, GuitarHero, and more. With several years of experience and millions of views under her belt, Christina is great to work with.
If you’re looking for a more full-service songwriting and production offer, Andrew can help with that! Andrew will meet with you to work with you on song structure, chord selection, lyrics, melody, and more.
