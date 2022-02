With the news of Russia invading Ukraine at the forefront of our lives, we felt it important and cathartic to compile a list of anti-war songs.

Check out these 10 anti-war songs and listen along with us as we hope for a better day.

Dionne Warwick, “I Say A Little Prayer”

The Cranberries, “Zombie”

Plastic Ono Band, “Give Peace A Chance”

Edwin Starr, “War (What is it Good For)”

Black Sabbath, “War Pigs”

The Rolling Stones, “Gimme Shelter”

Bob Dylan, “Masters Of War”

The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “All Along The Watchtower”

Marvin Gaye, “What’s Going On”

Alice In Chains, “Rooster”