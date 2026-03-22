5 Songs That Marked the End of an Era for 20th-Century Rock Artists

For a new era to begin, an old one has to end. Whether on purpose or as a byproduct of innovation, the five artists below closed out a chapter with an iconic song. These tracks said goodbye to one sound and paved the way for another. These songs were both era-defining and ending for iconic rock artists.

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“Let It Be” by The Beatles

Although it was written and recorded before their breakup, this song became the final word for The Beatles. Acting as the title track to the band’s final record, “Let It Be” was an apt ending for the band. While The Beatles weren’t entering into a new leg after “Let It Be,” this song did help close out their tenure as a band, effectively ending that era.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”—as well as Rumours as a whole—defined the height of Fleetwood Mac’s commercial appeal. This song acts as the backbone of this record, launching Stevie Nicks into international notoriety. After this song and the accompanying album, the band steadily became less interested in big hits and more interested in weird, innovative songwriting. This song marked the end of one mindset and opened the door for another.

“Fake Plastic Trees” by Radiohead

As Radiohead’s career has gone on, their music has become harder and harder to pin down. No one could accuse them of being “normal” rock artists. But there was a time when the group’s music had a little more commercial appeal than it grew to have. “Fake Plastic Trees” is emblematic of a time when Radiohead was thinking of listener-friendly melodies and basic song structure.

“Blackstar” by David Bowie

David Bowie’s “Blackstar” marked the end of an era of rock as a whole. This was Bowie’s “goodbye” song, released shortly before he lost his battle to cancer. With this haunting song, Bowie helped close out his final chapter. It has the perfect amount of gravitas for a message of this weight. This song marked the end of a world with Bowie and left the door open for a world without him.

“Ohio” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young closed the door on hippie idealism with “Ohio.” While they themselves were once part of the optimism of the 60s, this early 70s release laughed in the face of what they once stood for.

“Tin soldiers and Nixon coming / We’re finally on our own,” the band sings in this song, entering a new era for not only their music but for the nation as a whole.

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