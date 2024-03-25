5 Songs ‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Wrote for His Band Lucys Letdown

Years before winning season 24 of The Voice, Huntley, real name Michael Huntley, was releasing music with his band Lucys Letdown. Along with guitarist Scotty Puckett, bassist Zach David, and drummer Robert Johnson, the band blended classic rock, funk, and more and released a small collection of songs, written by Huntley, while playing festivals and venues throughout Virginia alongside L.A. Guns, Lita Ford, Dokken, Puddle of Mud, and more.



Along with releasing his own solo videos, since 2015, including a stripped-back acoustic version of The Darkness‘ 2003 hit “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” and The Marshall Tucker Band’s 1973 song “Can’t You See,” Huntley also released his solo debut “Holdin’ On” in 2022.

Huntley built a solid catalog with Lucys Letdown from 2016 through 2021, and as fans await the release of his debut solo album, here are five songs he wrote during his run with the band.

1. “Loose Cannon”

In 2018, Lucys Letdown first released their debut single, the bluesy hard rocker “Loose Cannon,” along with their first-ever music video a few years later.



“We are extremely thankful for everyone that helped us accomplish this motion picture,” wrote the band on Facebook, when releasing the video for the song. “Our music is very special to us and we hope you have just as much fun watching this as we did making it. Shout out to Jeff Covert of Wally Cleaver’s Recording for recording, mixing, & mastering the track and to Zack David Films for creating this movie.

2. “Chariots”

I think with my mind / I think with my heart, my passion, my soul, Huntley can be heard roaring before “Chariots” kicks off. The band released a live version of the alt-metal track in 2018, recorded during their show at a race track in Virginia, along with a short film directed by bassist Zach David, who worked on a majority of the band’s videos.

3. “Talkin Bout”

In 2018, Lucys Letdown also released a live version of their song “Talkin’ Bout,” recorded during their performance at The Canal Club in Richmond, Virginia with Huntley growling Do what you wanna do / Say what you wanna say … playing the games / Messing around.

4. “Blood Oath”

At the beginning of the live recording of the band’s song “Blood Oath,” Huntley starts a chant with the audience. Yelling “Lucys,” the crowd responds “Letdown” before kicking off the band’s show at the RockFest RVA in Richmond, Virginia in 2019.

“All these songs are original, and that’s all we want to bring to you guys is some original f–king music,” said Huntley to the audience before breaking into “Blood Oath.” Before the music started, an audience member can be heard yelling out “You ain’t letting Lucy down, though.”

5. “Kickin’ Stones”

During Lucys Letdown’s performance at the Blue Ridge Bike Fest at Motor Mile Speedway in Radford, Virginia in 2019, the band opened up for Dokken and Lita Ford. The band’s shorter set included another original, the heavier “Kickin Stones.”

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC